Aston Villa are reportedly edging closer to completing a move for Ross Barkley as the summer transfer window kicks into gear.

The Villans have moved quickly to secure the Englishman's services after a real revival at Luton Town.

The midfielder had endured a number of years in the wilderness after leaving Chelsea behind but now looks like the real deal again, scoring five goals and supplying four assists in the Premier League this term.

Set to be a rather cheap deal, it marks fine early business by Monchi and Co. Yet, could there be an even more exciting signing on the way? Let's take a look.

Aston Villa eyeing up title challenging outcast

With Champions League football on the horizon, this could be an exciting window for Unai Emery and his recruitment team.

Not only will the Villans need greater depth to compete in such a prestigious competition, but they will need greater quality too.

Barkley will certainly add to that but so too could Arsenal outcast Emile Smith Rowe.

When Jack Grealish left Villa Park behind, the Gunners man was noted as one potential replacement but he stayed in north London where he has struggled to really kick on due to injury.

However, Villa are reportedly still interested in the player. According to sources in Spain, the Midlands outfit are one of a number of Premier League sides casting their eyes in the direction of Smith Rowe.

Villa are set to face competition from Wolves, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Why Smith Rowe is more exciting than Barkley

Although having never previously played together there will no doubt be a great deal of sympathy on Barkley's end towards Smith Rowe.

The latter's career may not have nosedived quite like Villa's incoming signing in recent years but he is having a rough old time of it.

In 2023/24, the Arsenal man featured on just 13 occasions in the Premier League, of which only three outings came as starts. It is unsurprising to hear, therefore, that he failed to score all season long.

On paper, then, this doesn't particularly look like an exciting signing. However, let's cast our minds back to why Villa wanted him to replace Grealish and you'll quickly realise why he'd be a great acquisition.

Speaking about the now 23-year-old in 2021, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher noted: "To watch him in full flow, I've said he's the best player in the Premier League running with the ball."

Carragher continued: "He's so exciting, the pace, moving with the ball. He's a special talent. He can pop up in different positions, he has that ability to play all four positions up top and that's a real bonus."

So, as the former Liverpool man eludes to, Smith Rowe is particularly versatile. Predominantly capable of playing behind the striker or off the left flank, there is a great deal that the England international could offer to Emery and his coaching staff.

Smith Rowe vs Grealish: Stats comparison Stat (per 90) Smith Rowe (21/22) Grealish (20/21) Goals 0.47 0.25 Assists 0.09 0.41 Progressive carries 3.05 7.08 Progressive passes 3.99 7.78 Key passes 1.41 3.33 Shots on target 1.08 0.70 xG 0.28 0.19 Shot-creating actions 3.15 6.95 Take-on success % 60% 64% Data via FBref.

Back in the 2021/22 campaign, he was nothing short of exceptional, notably earning his first England caps throughout a season where he scored ten goals in 33 Premier League outings.

For context, that's a better goalscoring term than Barkley has ever managed in his career. His best season in front of goal came in 2015/16 when he found the net eight times for Everton.

Of course, football isn't all just about the goals but Smith Rowe clearly excels when given the game time. Possessing that Grealish-like glide on the ball, those rolled-down socks and marvellous agility, this is a signing that has the potential to eclipse Barkley's.