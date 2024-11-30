Looking to land further upgrades, Aston Villa and sporting director Monchi are now reportedly eyeing a move to sign a La Liga winger who just starred in front of their scouts.

Aston Villa transfer news

After signing the likes of Amadou Onana in the summer transfer window, Aston Villa look set to be busy on the incomings front once again in 2025. The Villans have already been linked with names such as Semih Kilicsoy and even Real Madrid's Arda Guler in two deals that would sharpen Unai Emery's frontline even further at Villa Park.

The Spaniard has already taken the Midlands club back to the heights of old without those further additions, qualifying for the Champions League last season, before earning a stunning victory over Bayern Munich and very nearly stealing all three points against Italian giants Juventus.

Hoping to turn such draws into all three points, however, those in the Midlands have seemingly turned their attention towards one particular attacking upgrade.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Monchi and Aston Villa are now eyeing a move to sign Takefusa Kubo in 2025 after the winger scored and assisted in front of Villa's scouts to help Real Sociedad secure an impressive 2-0 Europa League victory against Ajax in midweek.

The Villans aren't the only side interested in Kubo, however, with both Liverpool and Arsenal also reportedly eyeing moves to sign the Japan international when 2025 arrives. With such competition, Villa would be making quite the statement by winning the race for Kubo's signature.

"Dangerous" Kubo could replace Leon Bailey

Whilst it's difficult to criticise Aston Villa these days after their recent rise, one player who has struggled throughout the current campaign is Leon Bailey. The former Bayer Leverkusen winger has yet to score in 17 appearances in all competitions, whilst managing just three assists. The more that his struggle for form goes on, the more replaceable he looks, which is where Kubo could come in.

By comparison, Kubo has managed four goals and one assist in 18 appearances. Just 23 years old too, the Real Sociedad star's best form is likely yet to come, making 2025 an ideal time for Villa to swoop in. The Villa target has earned plenty of praise in the last year or so, with analyst Ben Mattinson describing his one-on-one threat as "dangerous".

Villa are certainly capable of attracting such players, but whether they decide to make their move when 2025 arrives remains to be seen.