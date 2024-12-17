Aston Villa and NSWE are interested in signing one of the “greatest talents” for Unai Emery who may cost them £19 million, according to a recent report.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans saw their winning run end over the weekend in what is becoming an up-and-down campaign for the Midlands side. Emery’s side still have a lot to play for, and with that said, he and the Villa board may see January as a good time to refresh certain parts of the squad.

Ahead of the transfer window opening, Villa have been linked with a few high-profile players. Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha is one, as he is someone that Villa are interested in signing, and a deal could be possible as Dortmund are open to offers of around the £33 million mark.

Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz is also of interest to Villa, but this may be a more difficult deal to complete, as the player is happy in Turin and the club are also happy with the Yildiz. However, the Turkish international does have a £66 million price tag on him, and if that was to be met, they may consider a sale.

In a less high-profile target, Villa are also looking to refresh their goalkeeper department and are interested in signing Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday. He has impressed scouts while playing for Northern Ireland, and Villa are now ready to move Robin Olsen on in favour of offering Charles their number two slot in the goalkeeper department, as his ability to play out from the back has impressed their scouts.

Aston Villa eyeing move for Stefanos Tzimas who may cost £19m

Now, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Aston Villa are interested in signing striker Stefanos Tzimas. The 18-year-old came through the academy at Greek side PAOK and remains a player of theirs, but this season is on loan at Bundesliga 2 side FC. Nuremberg.

Tzimas, who has been dubbed “one of the greatest talents in Greek football”, has been in impressive form in Germany this season. Tzimas has been very good in front of goal in a short space of time, and that has now put him on the radar of teams from England.

Plettenberg reports that Villa are interested in signing Tzimas and are keeping an eye on his situation. However, they may have to wait before they can add him to their squad, as Nuremberg are planning to activate their €18m buy option and then intend to sell him in the summer transfer window.

Stefanos Tzimas' Nuremberg stats Apps 14 Goals 7 Assists 2

The German side are aiming for a net profit of €3-5 million, which means he may cost Villa up to £19 million. However, Emery’s side are not the only team interested, as Chelsea and Newcastle United are also keeping an eye on the situation, as well as Bundesliga side Stuttgart, but they deem the price too high. Tzimas is a player who still has a lot of development to do, but he could be a player that Emery believes could become a real star in the future.