Aston Villa are eyeing a potential move for a fellow Premier League ace this summer, as Unai Emery looks to bolster his attack.

The Spaniard has taken the Villans from a side in relegation form to confirming European football next season in a memorable first campaign.

Despite the success, the 51-year-old is set to have a busy summer, with the club linked to an array of talent ahead of the window, with latest news suggesting a player close to home is wanted at Villa Park.

What’s the latest on Fabio Carvalho to Aston Villa?

As reported earlier this week by transfer expert Ben Jacobs in his CaughtOffside column, Aston Villa are interested in Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho.

While Jurgen Klopp reportedly doesn’t wish to sell the youngster, Jacobs stated that the Merseyside club “may be open” to loaning the 20-year-old.

The report claims Villa, along with Wolves ‘admire’ the player, with added interest from Germany coming from RB Leipzig.

What could Fabio Carvalho bring to Aston Villa?

Once hailed as a “star” by departing teammate Roberto Firmino, the Portuguese starlet has had a difficult start to life on Merseyside after signing last summer from Fulham.

The 20-year-old has started just four games in the Premier League this season in a total of 13 appearances, and has scored two goals in the process - as per Sofascore.

Averaging just 27 minutes per game this season, the versatile attacker has been starved of game time, hence rumours linking him with a move away.

Villa Park could be a perfect fit for the youngster, playing under a coach that has a strong history in nurturing young prospects, as he did with Bukayo Saka at Arsenal after handing the Englishman his debut.

The potential arrival of Carvalho in Emery’s system could be revolutionary for the squad and player, but bad news for Emiliano Buendia who could lose his starting spot to the rising star.

Liverpool snatched the Torres Vedras-born ace from Fulham following a phenomenal season in the Championship, in which he scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists as a teenager that had risen from the club’s academy - as per Sofascore.

The 20-year-old’s potential has been seen in glimmers during his time at Liverpool so far, however, he could be unlocked by Emery and surpass Buendia, whose consistency has been questioned in the past.

As per FBref, the inconsistent Villa man averages 2.24 progressive carries per 90 in comparison to Carvalho’s 2.73, highlighting the midfielder’s potential to flourish in the Spaniard’s free-flowing system that encourages those beyond the engine room to roam.

The youngster's threat in the final third is more poignant than Buendia’s as supported by his average of 6.04 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 to the 26-year-old’s 3.47, presenting another indication that he could be a better fit in the manager’s set up.

Also lauded as “magic” by pundit Jack Collins, the Portuguese attacker is versatile in his capabilities as both a wide player and a central attacking midfielder, and could be deployed in either role to great effect.

Whether the deal matures is a matter only time can tell, however, the introduction of the 20-year-old could equally balance Buendia’s form or see him take over, with both routes adding to the greater benefit of the club.