Aston Villa are reportedly still in the race for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, as Unai Emery and Monchi continue the hunt for star talent this summer.

The Spanish duo have already obtained the services of Moussa Diaby in the forward department, however it’s believed that the club want to add another winger to the mix.

What’s the latest on Federico Chiesa to Aston Villa?

The Villans have been linked to the Italian earlier this summer, and now a fresh outlook on the Midlands side’s chances of securing the attacker have emerged.

As reported in Italy, the 25-year-old has ‘received signs of appreciation’ from both Villa and Newcastle United from the Premier League.

The report claims that the two sides are ‘ready’ to tempt Juventus with an offer in the region of their €50m (£43m) asking price, with the former Fiorentina gem expected to depart Turin.

How good is Federico Chiesa?

Having been previously lauded as a “genuine talent” by World Cup winner Bruno Conti, the 25-year-old has impressed in Italy since his rise to fame at Fiorentina.

With extended and frequent stays on the sidelines, the winger has fallen down the pecking order in Turin, making just over 800 minutes in each of his previous two Serie A campaigns for the ​​bianconeri.

Placing his injury woes aside, the 25-year-old remains one of his country’s brightest stars, with 42 caps for Italy so far.

Also praised for being a “next-level talent” for his time at Fiorentina by journalist Maxi Angelo, the forward could be a strong acquisition to add to the ranks at Villa Park, as Emery continues to build his upgraded squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Villa have been eyeing a number of wide players, with the most recent link being to former player and free-agent Adama Traore, who departed local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this summer.

A player that has netted just 10 goals in five Premier League campaigns at Molineux, the speculations surrounding interest in Chiesa come at the right time, in a player that could pose as a far better signing for the Villans than the Spaniard.

With both players deployed on the wing, it would seem that Monchi and Emery would opt for one or the other in the transfer climate, making the Italian’s claim to interest far more attractive than the figure well-known in the Midlands.

Separating the mismatch between the two reported target’s contributions to goals in their career, the Juve man proves to be a more threatening player for Villa to chase, based on his numbers in comparison to Traore’s in their respective 2022/23 seasons.

As per FBref, the Spaniard averaged an impressive 2.95 successful take-ons per 90 for Wolves, a number expected for a player described as a “dribbling machine”, however, the former Barcelona dud was closely followed by Chiesa who averaged 2.54 per 90 in Serie A.

Having strengths in the 27-year-old’s forte suggests the dynamic nature of the Juve winger, who also showed he excelled the former Molineux man in the final third.

Averaging 2.11 key passes and 0.21 non-penalty goals per 90 in Serie A last term, the 25-year-old showcased that he can deliver where the free agent has notoriously struggled throughout his career, supported by his averages of 1.44 key passes and 0.12 non-penalty goals per 90 during the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Emery and Monchi could pull off a smart piece of business in swerving Traore for Chiesa, who would be a far more ambitious coup for the rising Villans.