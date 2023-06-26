Aston Villa have started to make early moves in an attempt to bring Juventus star Federico Chiesa to the Premier League, according to reports.

What happened to Federico Chiesa?

Chiesa is a left-sided winger who currently plays his football at the Allianz Stadium, having permanently moved there last summer following a successful loan from Fiorentina.

Across both spells, he’s been a regular feature of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad when fit, making 94 appearances to date but missing large parts of the last 18 months due to a nasty ACL injury suffered mid-way through last season.

The Italy international’s contract with the Serie A outfit isn’t set to expire for another two years, but the level of his performances have attracted the attention of a couple of clubs in England, one of those being Unai Emery's side in the Midlands.

Speaking to Steve Wraith, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs name-checked the Villans as the “ones to watch” in the race for the 25-year-old despite also crediting Newcastle United with an interest, and NSWE already appear to be trying to convince him to join.

Are Aston Villa signing Chiesa?

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa have made "concrete steps" for Chiesa and are, at present, the most interested suitor in the forward even though he's being targeted by Liverpool and the Magpies.

However, Juventus' star has assessed the project and has decided that it "does not convince" him, nor is he "enthusiastic" to complete the switch, so it doesn't sound like he will be putting pen to paper unless Monchi can do some serious convincing.

Aston Villa and indeed new President of Football Operations Monchi are showing plenty of ambition by targeting a player whose calibre is as high as Chiesa's, having been hailed as "one of the most exciting players around” by journalist Josh Bunting.

And despite the fact he’s not open to the move at this stage, he could be a fantastic recruit should he have a change of heart.

The Italy star, who pockets £153k-per-week, racked up seven goal contributions (five assists and two goals) in 21 Serie A outings last season and was averaging 4.34 shot-creating actions per 90, which was the third-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef.

The 2022/23 Champions League participant is also an extremely versatile operator having been deployed in seven various positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so all in all, he would be a great option for Emery to have at his disposal.