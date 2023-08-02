Aston Villa are ready to make an offer to bring Juventus forward Federico Chiesa to the Premier League, according to fresh reports.

Is Federico Chiesa leaving Juventus?

The Italy international, who is naturally a left-winger, still has another two years to run on his contract with the Serie A outfit, but having been handed just six starts in league competition last season, he’s fallen significantly out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri at the Allianz Stadium.

As a result, Calciomercato have reported that the Turin giants are keen to sell the 25-year-old before the end of the ongoing window, and should he indeed look to seal a departure, he won’t be short of potential suitors with three clubs in the top-flight having already been linked with a swoop.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport previously claimed that NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery are, as it stands, the most interested hierarchy in the experienced attacker despite rival interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United, and the following update would suggest that is very much still the case heading into the final few weeks of the summer.

Are Aston Villa signing Federico Chiesa?

According to Tuttosport once again (via Sport Witness), both Aston Villa and the Magpies are “ready to put €50m [£42m] plus bonuses on the table” to sign Chiesa ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Premier League “sirens” are going off and it’s claimed that the forward has rejected big-money offers from Saudi Arabia to explore his options elsewhere, likely in England.

Juventus appear to have since had a change of heart regarding his future though as it’s stated that they are planning to offer him a new deal, but it’s “not clear” whether their stance could alter for a second time should an irresistible offer arrive at their door.

In the Serie A last season, Chiesa posted seven goal contributions (five assists and two goals) in 21 appearances, which shows just how much of a positive and instant impact he made despite receiving limited minutes, so should he put pen to paper, the winger would be an extremely exciting acquisition for Aston Villa.

The Genoa native, who’s sponsored by Nike, also averaged 4.34 shot-creating actions per league match which was the third-highest total throughout the whole of his squad, via FBRef, highlighting his constant desire to produce chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third.

Juventus’ “magic” dynamo, as dubbed by members of the media, is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in seven various positions across the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so he’d be a useful option for Emery to have at his disposal.

Furthermore, Chiesa knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level with four pieces of silverware to his name, so he would be able to match the positive, winning mentality of the squad who are already getting to work in the Midlands.