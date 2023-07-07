Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Juventus star Federico Chiesa, as Unai Emery prepares to add big names to his plans at Villa Park.

The Spaniard, along with Monchi, has already signed Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, and with his former player Pau Torres with one foot in the door, it’s set to be an exciting summer in the Midlands.

Are Aston Villa signing Federico Chiesa?

Things could get all the more thrilling, with GIVEMESPORT adding substance to the rumours that the Villans hold an interest in Italian sensation Federico Chiesa.

Corriere dello Sport mentioned, via Sport Witness, the Midlands club as one of the Premier League representatives interested in the £53m winger, who is contracted to Juve until 2025.

Journalist Dean Jones has since revealed via GIVEMESPORT that Villa are “interested” and are one of the clubs expected to “explore” a potential deal for the 25-year-old:

“Aston Villa are interested. But the most interesting thing about this is that Juventus are willing to listen to anything people have got to say about making an offer for him.

"There's a bit of an exodus in Serie A at the moment, and I think that Villa are one of the clubs looking to explore how they can exploit that.”

Where could Federico Chiesa play at Aston Villa?

A player that’s versatile across the front line of attack, Chiesa is primarily deployed on the left wing, using his favoured right foot to cut in and cause havoc out wide.

Hailed as “dangerous" by scout Antonio Mango, the Italian has produced some glorious moments in Serie A, representing both Juventus and Fiorentina, in which he has contributed to 77 goals throughout his league career.

It could, however, be time for the Genova-born ace to take up a new challenge, after seeing a slight dip in performance since making the switch to Turin, in three seasons that have been tainted by injury.

Time on the sidelines has subsequently seen the 25-year-old slip up and down the pecking order, however, his talent has never gone unnoticed.

For Villa, signing a player of the calibre of Chiesa would be monumental, especially in introducing him into the positive environment that Emery has created at the club.

The youngster has shown certain attributes that suggest he could operate effectively for the Spaniard in his system, with his numbers likening him to a certain Premier League ace.

As per FBref comparisons, Chiesa shares similar statistical averages to treble-winner Riyad Mahrez, who has been a stellar member of Pep Guardiola’s squad over the years.

In signing the Italian, Emery could have his own answer to the five-time Premier League-winning Algerian, as highlighted by their in-game strengths on the flank.

Over the past year, the 25-year-old Italian has excelled in areas typical of a dynamic winger, averaging 2.26 successful take-ons and 4.52 progressive carries per 90, highlighting his strengths in possession, via FBref.

Similar numbers were recorded by Mahrez, who averaged 3.82 progressive carries and 1.37 successful take-ons over the past year, showing exactly how much of a threat Chiesa could add to Emery’s side in relation to the danger of the Manchester City star.

With an audacious price tag, it’s a decision for Monchi to make as to how strong Villa opt to be in their pursuit of the Italian, however, the winger could be the big-name signing that fires the side to new highs next term.