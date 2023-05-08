Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Barcelona forward Ferran Torres ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Torres?

The Spaniard first arrived at Camp Nou back in January 2022 and has since gone on to make 67 appearances under Xavi, but despite his contract not expiring for another four years, financial problems mean that the La Liga outfit could be forced to cash in on him this summer.

The Blaugrana winger will already be used to the style of play in the top-flight having spent almost two years at Manchester City so he knows the division well, and there’s a chance that he could be set to stage his return during the upcoming window having attracted the attention of Unai Emery.

Speaking on The Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey, journalist and transfer expert, confirmed that the 23-year-old was a name he’s “already hearing” doing the rounds in the Midlands, and it would appear that the rumoured interest is true by the following update.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are “monitoring” Torres ahead of a possible move back to the Premier League. Barcelona’s forward being potentially put on the market has “alerted” NSWE who are “eager” to back the boss with a “number of ambitious signings” in the months ahead. Emery is a “big admirer” of the £169k-per-week ace’s ability and believes that the chance to snap him up should the opportunity arise is “too good to turn down”.

NSWE’s likely appointment of Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany could further boost the chances of a deal being completed with him being the individual to sign the player for the Spanish giants.

Should Aston Villa submit an offer for Torres?

Torres is an extremely exciting player with bags of potential and being just 23 years of age is still very much in his prime, so with the experience that he already has in England, Aston Villa should definitely consider tabling a bid to secure his services.

The World Cup and Europa League participant posted 20 goal contributions (16 goals and four assists) in 43 Man City appearances so has proven that he’s capable of performing at the level required.

As lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the “flamboyant” attacker also has the silverware to match his performances having helped the Sky Blues get their hands on the Premier League and English League Cup trophies during his short spell at the Etihad.

Finally, Torres would add some wonderful versatility to the manager’s squad with his ability to operate in attacking midfield, out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside at centre-forward, so this deal really is a no-brainer to complete should the chance present itself.