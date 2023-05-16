Aston Villa transfer target Ferran Torres is interested by the prospect of returning to the Premier League, but it is too early to predict where he could end up this window, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed.

What's going on with Ferran Torres?

The Barcelona attacker could be sold by the club as they attempt to raise funds to sign Lionel Messi, and the former Manchester City star is weighing up his options.

Aston Villa have been strongly linked, and with director Mateu Alemany joining the club, Villa Park could be an obvious destination for the 23-year-old. Alemany has worked with Torres at both Valencia and Barcelona, and if Unai Emery's side qualify for Europe, they could be an attractive destination.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jacobs claimed that whilst it is too early to predict where he could end up, he may be interested in a return to England with Villa.

"I think that with Ferran Torres, there's been links with Villa. I know that Ferran Torres has also spoken about a Valencia return as well. The player is intrigued, I'm told, by the Premier League," he stated.

"It's one of those deals that it's probably too early in before the transfer window to be absolutely clear on the situation. We know that Barcelona will have outgoings, it's as simple as that. And we know that some of those outgoings could end up in the Premier League."

Where could Ferran Torres end up?

Torres pushing for a Premier League move may be somewhat surprising, given that he initially pushed for a move away from Pep Guardiola's side after struggling to adapt to life in England, despite impressing on the pitch. Indeed, he attacker had a rather impressive record at Manchester City, despite being used sparingly at times, as he managed to score 16 goals and provided four assists in just 43 games, so he has that Premier League experience.

He may be pushed towards the exit door at Barcelona given their financial situation, but it seems unlikely that he could return to Valencia, his childhood club.

Valencia are currently battling for survival in La Liga, and even if they stay up, it is unlikely that they will have the funds to pursue a move for their former player.

Villa could have the necessary funds to negotiate a deal, and Torres could join a club potentially competing in Europe with a familiar director and a Spanish manager.

Torres has been described as "world-class" by his manager Xavi, and would represent a coup for Villa.

If he is put up for sale, there could be plenty of interest in the attacker, but Villa may consider themselves in a good position to make a statement signing.