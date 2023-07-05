Aston Villa remain interested in Barcelona star Ferran Torres, with Unai Emery reportedly eyeing a move for the 23-year-old forward.

With Monchi on board, it’s expected to be a busy summer in the Midlands, with news reemerging linking the former Manchester City gem with a move to Villa Park.

The player was first rumoured to be one to watch for the Villans by journalist Graham Bailey back in May, who stated via The Talking Transfers Podcast that Villa could move for the Barcelona ace.

Fast-forward to now, and it’s been speculated that Emery’s side are ‘considering’ a loan move to lure the 23-year-old away from Catalonia, with a €25m option to buy rumoured.

That’s according to reports from Spain, where Mundo Deportivo relayed Villa’s interest in the forward last week, as per Sport Witness.

The report claims that despite the proposed approach for a loan, Barcelona may be more attracted to an immediate sale due to their ongoing financial worries, despite the player speculated to be against a ‘change in scenery’.

With Pau Torres nearing a permanent move to the Midlands, the signing of the impressive centre-back could inspire Monchi to raid La Liga once more in the bid to improve Emery’s attack.

What could Ferran Torres offer to Aston Villa?

At just 23-years-old, Torres has gathered adequate experience for his age in representing some of the continent's top clubs in Manchester City, Barcelona and Valencia.

Rising through the ranks of Valencia’s academy, the then 20-year-old signed for Pep Guardiola’s side in 2020, where he scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for the Sky Blues, as well as getting his hands on two Premier League winners medals.

Adhering to a more sporadic role for the Citizens, the £165k-per-week winger showed his versatility in attack when called upon, featuring as both a wide player and a central striker with a particular eye for goal.

The youngster opted to return to his homeland just a year and a half after arriving in Manchester, signing for the Catalan giants in the 2022 January window.

Similar occurrences have happened at the Camp Nou, in which the Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order to talents such as Raphinha and Ansu Fati, finding it difficult to secure continuous game time.

The forward could be a perfect addition to Emery’s squad, who are looking to add high-profile names to the side this summer after securing a spot in Europe next season.

The Premier League has an abundance of dynamic wingers on show, with Torres being likened to one star in particular based on his statistical comparisons by FBref, showing similarities to Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, a player Emery coached in north London.

Emery could obtain his answer to the 15-goal Brazilian in the Spaniard, who has recorded similar numbers to the Gunners starlet over the past year.

When comparing the two, it’s clear to see just what Torres could equip Villa with, averaging 0.39 non-penalty goals per 90, just shy of Martinelli’s average of 0.41.

A similar pattern is notable in the Spaniard’s threat on the ball, with him being lauded as “magnificent” by former teammate Dani Parejo, praise that's reflected by averaging an impressive 1.96 successful take-ons per 90.

That is incredibly close to Arsenal’s trickster with Martinelli averaging 1.97 successful take-ons per 90 as per FBref, showing the calibre of player Villa could find themselves possessing this summer.