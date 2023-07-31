Aston Villa are reportedly continuing their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, as Unai Emery and Monchi resume their search for star talent this summer.

The Villans have already equipped their side with reinforcements in the wide areas, after capturing Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, however, the latest news suggests that the Spanish duo aren’t done spending yet.

What is Ferran Torres' market value?

Valued by Football Transfers at €40m (£34m), Torres is a player that has been linked with the Midlands side throughout the summer, with news in Spain reporting contact back in May.

News reported on Sunday from Spain, relayed by Sport Witness, has reinforced Villa’s interest in the winger, claiming that the club are pushing to sign him.

The report focused on Barcelona’s potential sale of Ousmane Dembele, and how heavily that move would rely on the Catalan giant’s desire to allow Torres to depart, along with Emery’s side’s requirement to up their price.

Earning £165k-per-week, the 23-year-old’s wages are mentioned as a problem that Villa could face in their pursuit, however, added that the club are ‘willing’ to make the effort to do what they can to bring the player to Villa Park.

How good is Ferran Torres?

Lauded as a “wonderful footballer” by Barcelona manager and Spanish footballing legend Xavi, the young winger could be one to fire the Villans to further glory.

The Spaniard isn’t the only wide-playing acquisition that Villa have been linked to this summer, with Belgian talent Jeremy Doku also a figure rumoured to be on Emery’s shopping list.

Despite being a “menace” in attack, as praised by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Rennes winger may not be the best option on show for Emery and Monchi to poach, with Torres providing experience that the 21-year-old lacks.

As a former player of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the Spaniard possesses the knowledge of what it takes to succeed in the Premier League, an asset that leaves some new signings fumbling after making the move from abroad.

A two-time Premier League winner at the Etihad, the versatile forward netted nine goals and recorded three assists in just 28 league appearances for the Citizens, where he struggled to maintain a spot in the competitive pecking order.

Placing Doku’s six goals scored in Ligue 1 compared to Torres’ four in La Liga aside, chasing the Barcelona gem may be the better option in Emery’s pursuit for an additional winger.

The two are similar in their strengths, however, the Midlands side would want to swerve away from hiring from abroad to avoid past mistakes, best highlighted by Leon Bailey’s move to Villa Park from the Bundesliga.

The Jamaica international registered 18 goals and assists in his final league campaign for Bayer Leverkusen, and has since recorded just five goals and six assists in the Premier League, showcasing that the grass isn’t always greener for those unfamiliar with the English game.

Speaking after securing a hat-trick in the Premier League, Torres admitted to the standard being “very physical” however added that he had “adapted very well”, supporting Villa’s claim to chase his talents.

Monchi and Emery could pull off a masterclass by opting for the former City ace over the talents of Doku, in a move that could present to be less of a risk with a high reward.