Aston Villa have 'definite interest' in signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer as Unai Emery looks to beef up his forward line, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ferran Torres?

One report in Spain claims that Aston Villa are keen on Torres this summer, though any move to try and bring him to Villa Park just now 'does not convince Barça today' despite their apparent willingness to part ways with the Spain international.

Last term, Torres made 45 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, registering seven goals and three assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Mundo Deportivo via Birmingham Live add further scope regarding the Villans' interest, stating that Aston Villa offered to take the £165k-a-week ace on loan and insert a €25 million (£21.3 million) buyout option into any prospective deal.

Torres, who has been called an "A-lister", joined Barcelona for an initial £45.9 million from Manchester City back in 2021 after the Catalan giants successfully secured a bank loan to help them complete the move, as per The Guardian.

Contrary to Aston Villa's admiration of the 23-year-old, Torres is not believed to be keen on a switch to Villa Park at present and is content to stay at Barcelona for the foreseeable future, as per 90min.

In an interview quoted from Spanish media, Torres stated on his future: "Today, I am at Barça, but football takes many turns. I have the phone on airplane mode, on July 10, I will open it. "I'm just focused on what's mine, training, taking advantage of the pre-season that I couldn't do last year [due to injury] and from here on, showing that I'm a great footballer. In the next few days you will have news."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has revealed that Aston Villa are keen on offering Torres the chance to move to the West Midlands.

Jones said: “There's definite interest there, and they feel he could be a really good player for their system. Getting the two Torres players could be a real good make-up for Aston Villa going forward next season.”

Who else are Aston Villa keen to sign this window?

Torres would definitely be a high-profile signing to excite the Villa Park faithful and would add another quality body into Emery's squad by accompanying new signing Youri Tielemans, who has joined from Leicester City on a free transfer.

The Express & Star report that Villarreal defender Pau Torres is set to follow Tielemans to Aston Villa and will officially undergo his medical at the club later this week.

Corriere dello Sport via TEAMtalk claim that Roma defender Roger Ibanez is another name that may end up swapping continental shores for the Villans over the next few weeks.

At maximum, Aston Villa would need to shell out around €30 million (£25.7 million) to acquire the 24-year-old, which is deemed well within the reach of their healthy transfer budget.

Leeds United enforcer Tyler Adams is also being courted by Aston Villa as they look to take advantage of the Whites falling into the Sky Bet Championship, signifying that plenty of exciting incomings look to be on the way ahead of 2023/24 commencing.