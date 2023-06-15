Football FanCast brings you all the key fixtures to look out for ahead of Aston Villa's fifth consecutive season back in the Premier League.

Unai Emery is preparing to embark on his first full campaign as Villa boss, and expectations are high after securing a seventh-placed finish last term. FFC breaks down and predicts how the West Midlands club will fare following the release of next season's fixtures.

What can we expect from Aston Villa this season?

With European football returning to Villa Park for the first time since 2010, a busy window awaits the Villans, as they prepare to strengthen their squad for a congested fixture list next term, with games often played on Thursdays and Sundays.

They will be attractive suitors for many players this summer, with Youri Tielemans already demonstrating this after signing from Leicester City upon the expiry of his contract. The 58-cap Belgium international was touted with moves to top sides over the last 18 months - most notably Arsenal - but he was convinced by Villa's trajectory.

If Villa can continue their blistering form, which saw them win 15 league games from Emery's first 25, the chances of securing a top-six finish are well within their capabilities.

When does the Premier League season start/finish?

The 2023/24 campaign begins on Friday, 11th August, at Turf Moor. Newly promoted Burnley face treble winners Manchester City at 8pm.

The final gameweek takes place on Sunday, 19th May, of which all 20 teams play at the same time, kicking off at 4pm.

Who are Villa playing first?

Villa will face Newcastle United on Saturday 12th August at St James' Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:30, which is the usual slot for a televised fixture.

The Magpies won this fixture 4-0 last term as managerless Villa were thrashed on Tyneside, with a Callum Wilson double and goals from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron leaving the Villans just a point above the drop zone.

When are Villa's notable fixtures?

As previously mentioned, Villa's first away game will take place against the high-flying Magpies, before they host Everton at Villa Park the following week.

On Saturday, 7th October, Villa travel to West Midlands rivals Wolves, with the reverse fixture taking place on Saturday 30th March.

The Villans will be at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, as they take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side, who will be looking to better their third-placed finish of last season.

The final day of the campaign comes away at Crystal Palace. Emery's predecessor, Steven Gerrard, suffered a 3-1 defeat last August at Selhurst Park, after the Eagles scored three goals without reply.

What are Villa's pre-season fixtures?

Walsall v Villa at the Poundland Bescot Stadium. Kick-off: 1pm on Saturday, 15th July.

Newcastle v Villa at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. Kick-off: 11pm GMT on Sunday, 23rd July.

Fulham v Villa at the Exploria Stadium, Orlando. Kick-off: 11pm GMT on Wednesday, July 26.

Brentford v Villa at the FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland. Kick-off: 4am GMT on Sunday, 30th July.

Who are Aston Villa signing this summer?

The aforementioned Tielemans has already agreed to join the club, whilst Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson and Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, are all being linked to Villa Park.

Additionally, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Cesare Casadei have both been touted as potential transfer targets, but none of these names are believed to be advanced.

To keep up with all the latest transfer news, check out our Villa transfer round-up page here.

FFC's prediction...

With Villa expected to be fighting across four fronts, with a keen focus on progressing through the rounds in Europe, it will be difficult to better their seventh-placed finish last term.

West Ham United, who placed a great deal of impetus on the Conference League, subsequently winning the competition, struggled with their league form. The Hammers flirted with relegation for much of the season and ended their campaign in 14th, six points clear of the drop.

Notwithstanding that, the Villans do appear to be carrying a great deal of momentum, and breaking into the top six whilst sides like Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur navigate their way through transitional periods may not be out of the question.

FFC predicts: 8th