Aston Villa are one of the Premier League's in-form teams after a superb run, but can they finish the season in style in the remaining weeks?

Unai Emery has been a revelation since taking charge at Villa Park, more than steadying the ship after Steven Gerrard's disappointing spell at the club. Villa have rattled off five league wins in a row and are now in with a genuinely good chance of securing European football of some kind, with these last seven games key in that respect.

Here's how we think the Villans will fare in their remaining fixtures...

Aston Villa fixtures

22 April: Brentford (a)

25 April: Fulham (h)

30 April: Man Utd (a)

6 May: Wolves (a)

13 May: Tottenham (h)

20 May: Liverpool (a)

28 May: Brighton (h)

Brentford v Aston Villa

Up next for Emery's men is a trip to Brentford on Saturday afternoon, which could have looked like a tougher game earlier in the campaign with the Bees having dropped off a little in terms of results - Thomas Frank's side have not won in the league since the middle of March.

Villa will be aiming for a repeat of their emphatic 4-0 triumph against their next opponents from earlier in the season, when Danny Ings scored twice, and both Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins also got on the scoresheet.

And given the respective form of each side, we can only see one winner this weekend.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Fulham

Villa's next home game comes against a Fulham side who have defied expectations in 2022/23, threatening to finish in the top half. This should be seen as a very winnable fixture by the Villa, however, with the Cottagers unlikely to have much to play for by the time the game arrives.

The momentum that Emery's team have is almost unrivalled at the moment, and assuming that continues at Brentford this weekend, this should be viewed as something of a home banker.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Fulham

Man United v Aston Villa

This will be a far greater challenge for Villa and a big test of their European credentials, as they face Manchester United in late April. The Red Devils look set for a top-four finish, but we would be surprised if they were to rest on their laurels.

The Villans cruised to a hugely impressive 3-1 triumph over United back in November, however, and a positive result here would be a further sign that huge progress is being made. They will be the underdogs, though - and we think a second successive league victory at Old Trafford is unlikely.

Prediction: Man United 2-1 Aston Villa

Wolves v Aston Villa

Wolves are one of many sides who are scrapping for Premier League survival, but they look like doing enough to retain their place in the top flight at present.

From a Villa perspective, the hope is that the Old Gold are further clear of the drop zone when they head to Molineux in May, therefore allowing them to perhaps face a team playing with less intensity. The two teams shared a 1-1 draw in early January, thanks to goals from Ings and Daniel Podence, but more could be needed for Emery's team this time around with local bragging rights at stake.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Much like the United meeting, this game is another that will be a good gauge of where Villa are at heading into next season. Tottenham could still be battling for Champions League football when this fixture arrives, but equally, Cristian Stellini's men could even be in a Europa League scrap with the Villans themselves.

Villa Park could be in great voice for what will be a key game in terms of their European destiny. And with the Midlands club picking up a brilliant 2-0 win in north London on New Year's Day thanks to Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz strikes, the points will be there for the taking.

There could be plenty hinging on the result, however, and this may make for a great game, if not a great result.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Tottenham

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Villa's final away match of 2022/23 is a trip to Liverpool in mid-May. The Reds have been below-par all season long, but they are still capable of turning it on when they want to, so this will be a tough one for Emery's men.

The Anfield faithful will want to end their home campaign in style, so a repeat of Villa's 3-1 defeat to Merseysiders at Villa Park on Boxing Day, or a similar scoreline, could be on the cards as the Reds chase their own late-season glory.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Brighton

It all ends with a home clash with an impressive Brighton side on 28th May, as another gruelling season reaches its conclusion. While more recent campaigns have seen Villa playing for nothing on the final day, this one could be very different.

The hope is that they have continued this current good run and taken it through April and into May, at which point they and the Seagulls could be directly vying for a European spot at Villa Park. Roberto De Zerbi's side have been highly impressive in 2022/23, so the campaign will likely end with a big test.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton