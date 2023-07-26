Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie as manager Unai Emery bids to bolster his side this summer.

The Spaniard has already added firepower to his midfield in the capture of Youri Tielemans, however, the latest news suggests that the spending is far from done at Villa Park.

Could Aston Villa sign Franck Kessie?

Reports from Spain back in February linked the Villans to Kessie, with interest reported to be dependent on his availability in the summer.

Fast-forward to now, and the Midlands outfit remain on the tail of the 26-year-old, who has also gained attention from Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.

A report from Mundo Deportivo this week (as relayed by Sport Witness), named Villa as in the mix for the box-to-box midfielder, who is expected to bid farewell to Barcelona due to their need to make sales.

A separate Spanish report claimed that the Ivory Coast international could be sold for no less than €30m (£26m).

How good is Franck Kessie?

Having been lauded as the "real deal" by scout Antonio Mango, Kessie was snatched by Barcelona from AC Milan last summer but due to the club’s financial pressures, he could be on the move again this year.

After making 43 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants, the 26-year-old machine played a key part in the club’s success last season, making him a strong acquisition for Emery to chase.

At Villa Park, there’s a resounding buzz this window in Emery and Monchi’s work to secure the signings of star talent, with Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby arriving as three clear - and major - upgrades to the squad.

While the side that the Spaniard inherited from Steven Gerrard worked their way from the bottom half of the table dwellers to top-seven finishers, the former Arsenal boss has identified the need for further reinforcements to continue the progression.

In obtaining Kessie, Emery could add to the depth of his side, in a move that could see some figures already at Villa Park threatened to compete for game time.

Long-serving skipper John McGinn was revolutionised following the four-time Europa League winners' arrival, however, the Scotland international could see his talents challenged should the Ivorian powerhouse arrive.

Usually deployed in central midfield, the 26-year-old star would bring an assured presence to the engine room, as highlighted by his average pass completion rate of 85.6%, excelling that of McGinn who averaged a completion rate of 78.3% in the Premier League last term, via FBref.

While the Villa skipper has been handed a new-found energy in Emery’s free-roaming set-up, the quality of Kessie cannot be denied, with him once lauded as a “warrior” by scout Jacek Kulig.

In a more defensive role, the Barcelona titan averaged 1.09 interceptions per 90 in LaLiga last season, with McGinn registering a lower average of 0.80 per 90 in the Premier League, via FBref, highlighting just what the midfielder could bring to the Midlands.

Therefore, if Mochi can secure the signing of Kessie, then it could add serious depth to the middle of the park for Emery at Villa, as he'd bring a presence that could promote competition in the bid to raise performance, in a move clearly beneficial to all involved.