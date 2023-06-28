Aston Villa have initiated contact to enquire about a summer deal to sign Benfica star Fredrik Aursnes, according to reports.

Who is Fredrik Aursnes?

Aursnes is naturally a defensive midfielder who first arrived in Liga Portugal from Feyenoord last summer, where he quickly established himself as a regular feature of Roger Schmidt’s first-team, clocking up 42 appearances during his debut season.

The Norway international’s contract isn’t set to expire for another four years, but with his deal including a €50m (£42m) release clause, there’s always the chance that he could be prized away from a potential suitor earlier, possibly one in the Premier League.

Football Insider have recently reported that Unai Emery has given the green-light to sell Leander Dendoncker because he doesn’t view him as part of his plans next season, so the boss will need a replacement should he depart, and it sounds like the 27-year-old has been highlighted as a possible candidate.

Are Aston Villa signing Aursnes?

According to Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa have “made contact” regarding a summer swoop for Aursnes.

The Midlands outfit have “knocked on the door” to register their interest in the central talisman, but they were met with a “denial” from his club who are “only letting the player go” should his release clause be met.

Benfica losing their prized asset is “out of the question”, and as a result of this interest, it’s believed that they have opened talks over fresh terms.

Should NSWE make a second approach for Aursnes?

Benfica’s manager Schmidt has hailed Aursnes a “complete” defensive midfielder for the positive impact that he has at both ends of the pitch, so despite having been knocked back in their opening approach, NSWE should definitely make a second move to bring him to Aston Villa.

The 2022/23 Champions League participant won 29 out of his 41 tackles made last season so isn’t afraid to get stuck in and win back possession for his side, but he’s also more than capable of posing a threat in the final third having posted seven goal contributions (five assists and two goals) in 28 Liga Portugal outings.

Finally, Aursnes is a remarkably versatile operator having been deployed in an outstanding ten different positions since the start of his career including in defensive, midfield and attacking roles, so he really would add a bit of everything to the boss’ squad, making this a no-brainer of a deal to pursue if Emery likes what he sees.