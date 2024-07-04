Aston Villa have signed Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus, a talented and rising duo with big claims for prominent roles on the wing and at the base of the midfield respectively.

What's the catch? Douglas Luiz, Unai Emery's midfield general, has been snatched from Villan clutches, signing for Juve to placate PSR and prevent a Premier League points deduction on the eve of the most gripping campaign in the club's modern history.

All told, Villa Park deserves credit for weaving around a potentially ruinous situation. Luiz was the linchpin in the centre but positive recruitment will see the loss countered.

While the PSR deadline has come and gone and Villa are understood to have done enough to avoid the clamping jaws, further outgoings may be required, with Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing homegrown talent Jacob Ramsey; albeit, there is a reluctance to authorise the 23-year-old's sale.

If such a scenario occurs, Emery and Monchi might just have found the perfect replacement.

Aston Villa transfer news

According to SportBILD - via Sport Witness - Aston Villa are leading the race for FSV Mainz teenager Brajan Gruda, despite interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Gruda enjoyed an impressive breakout year in the German Bundesliga and is swaying toward an exit after hearing of such high-profile intrigue.

With a host of German outfits also taking note and Gruda not having a release clause inserted in his contract, Mainz are looking for €50m (£42m) to swallow his departure, aged only 20 and with so much dizzying potential.

Brajan Gruda's 23/24 season in numbers

Playing with unfettered joy and a swagger that speaks of his confidence in his qualities, Gruda is a nimble and slippery attacking midfielder with positional flexibility that has seen him operate across the frontline, even featuring in a deep-lying midfield role on occasion.

While Gruda only scored four goals and added three assists for Mainz last season, he did so with the gliding gait and breezy assuredness of a player who recognises their skill set, influencing and improving his team's play.

Moreover, given that he'd spent the previous campaign playing for the juniors, there's no question that Gruda is on the fast track to stardom, with interest from some of Europe's top outfits bearing testament to his rise.

Some might claim that Gruda, with mere tentative steps taken into his professional career, would be best placed remaining in his homeland with Mainz for the next year or two, but he proved that he has attributes to call real danger to even the most formidable of opposition, and with the sharks circling this might mark an attractive opportunity that may be rued if not acted upon.

What Brajan Gruda would bring to Aston Villa

So young, so untested, Gruda was not called up to Julian Nagelsmann's squad for Euro 2024 but he was invited to aid preparations, such is his potential and such is the quality of his skill set.

As per FBref, the versatile star ranked among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers during the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, highlighting his elite progression and playmaking ability.

A marvel with his close control, shuffling style and eagle-eyed vision, Gruda - the possessor of a "monstrous left foot" - has the trappings of an elite-level creator down the line, and he would make a real difference to Aston Villa's first team.

He might not have the same level of raw speed as Nico Williams, another top Villan target to strengthen the flanks, but he sure does boast some similarities that speak further of his suitability to Emery's system.

Brajan Gruda: Most Similar Players Rank Player Club 1. Takefusa Kubo Real Sociedad 2. Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao 3. Samuel Chukwueze AC Milan 4. Edon Zhegrova LOSC Lille 5. Mykhaylo Mudryk Chelsea Sourced via FBref

Williams was in electric form for Athletic Bilbao last term, instrumental in the Basque team's triumphant Copa del Rey campaign, totalling an impressive haul of eight goals and 19 assists across all competitions.

The Spain international ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Williams, admittedly, is performing at a higher level, since being called up to Spain's national team and proving to be one of the tournament's standout performers at Euro 2024, but then Gruda truly has a bunch of skills that would make him an excellent alternative.

Brajan Gruda vs Nico Williams (League Stats 23/24) # Gruda Williams Matches played 28 31 Matches started 19 29 Goals 4 5 Assists 3 11 Pass completion 71% 79% Big chances created 9 10 Key passes per game 1.5 1.5 Ball recoveries per game 3.5 4.2 Dribbles per game 2.5 (52%) 2.8 (48%) Duels won per game 5.5 (46%) 5.2 (46%) All stats via Sofascore

Football Insider report that Villa are tussling with Tottenham Hotspur for the 21-year-old winger's signature, having failed with a concerted approach in January 2023.

One thing is for certain: Aston Villa are on the rise and are now in a position to sign some of Europe's foremost talents to continue Emery's exciting project. Williams is a hot prospect, however, and signing him will be tough.

Luckily, with Gruda profiled extensively, the Midlands club could seal an impressive signing to lift them to the next level.