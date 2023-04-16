Former Aston Villa forward and pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has been reacting to the club’s reported interest in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

What’s Agbonlahor had to say on Villa possibly signing Phillips?

Villa have seemingly been long-term admirers of Phillips which dates back to 2019 when he was with Leeds United in the Championship. Those at Villa Park were even looking at a move for the England international last summer, but as we know, he ended up moving to the Etihad Stadium.

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Phillips in Manchester, though, with the player yet to start a Premier League match this season. That has led to rumours of an exit this summer, with Villa once again showing a strong interest in a possible club record £45m transfer. It is thought that Unai Emery is after a “top-class signing capable of running the midfield”, and the Spaniard feels the 27-year-old fits the bill.

However, talking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor feels that Phillips would struggle to get into Emery’s first-choice XI, believing Boubacar Kamara “is a better player”.

“To be honest, I don’t think he starts. I think Kamara is a better player. “We’ve also got Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn. I think Villa are ok in central midfield, I really do.

“I don’t think Phillips starts in our midfield. With the price Man City would want for him, £45million – I just can’t see Villa being interested and following through with a deal.”

Should Villa look elsewhere?

As Agbonlahor mentions, Villa currently have a number of solid midfield options, players which Emery is getting the best out of which has resulted in a late push for European football.

NSWE are ready to back the manager with a “huge” budget which could involve the club record for a transfer being smashed, but writing a big cheque for Phillips could be a gamble given he has played just 390 minutes all season.

A new versatile midfielder could be of use to bolster Emery's ranks, with Valencia’s Andre Almeida another who has been linked with a move to the Midlands. The 22-year-old would provide a more attacking option over Phillips, with the Portuguese ace primarily a central midfielder who can turn out further forward or on the right.

However, a move for Phillips looks like it will once again be one to keep an eye on in what could be a busy few months ahead of Emery’s first full season.