Aston Villa have been gifted the chance to complete a transfer this summer, after it emerged that an upcoming free agent is open to a switch this summer.

Villa under financial scrutiny

Despite historic success under Unai Emery, which has seen them sew up fourth spot in the Premier League and return to the Champions League for the first time since the 1980s, there are concerns at Villa Park.

The club have spent heavily in recent windows and posted losses of £119.6m after tax in their most recent end of year accounts, though they stressed that "these figures are in line with the strategic business plan, and we continue to operate within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules".

However, it has understandably led to concerns that money may be tight for the Midlands club this summer unless they part ways with one of their stars, with the likes of Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins both having been tentatively linked with moves away.

An alternative strategy, and one that Villa have been pursuing well in recent years, is to exploit the free agent market.

They signed Boubacar Kamara in Steven Gerrard's final transfer window in charge, before swooping for Youri Tielemans 12 months on. If reports are to be believed, they also have their eyes set on Mario Hermoso this summer, and are set to beat Inter Milan to his signature. He might not be the only one arriving for nothing either.

Villa ready for Kamara repeat

Now, Villa have been offered the chance to sign another defensive midfielder for absolutely nothing, in the form of Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi. The Villans have been tracking him all season, with his £75,000 a week deal at the King Power Stadium set to come to an end this season and as of yet no renewal having been agreed.

Wilfred Ndidi's Championship season by numbers Games 32 Goals 4 Assists 5 Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.71 Fouls per 90 1.4

In a new twist, Ndidi himself has revealed he is open to a change, should something become available, despite having been a mainstay of a Leicester City side that lifted the Championship trophy just a week ago.

“I think morale is high, expectation is high, we have to ensure we do not return to the Championship. It’s a tough place to play, Ndidi told Complete Sports.

“If a good chance comes, I won’t mind trying my luck elsewhere but for now I remain a Leicester City player.”

Of course, a move to Villa would bring with it the chance to play in the Champions League once more, a competition Ndidi tasted during his time with the Foxes back in 2016.

He would also be an excellent rotation option given his experience in the Premier League and Europe, having been dubbed "incredible" by then-Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers during his stint in the top flight. Could he be the Kamara alternative that Emery's side so desperately need?