Aston Villa have been gifted an opportunity to make a big name signing this summer as NSWE look to build on the incredible job Unai Emery has done so far this season.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans are clinging onto their place in the top four after a 2-0 win against rivals Wolves this weekend, marking just their second home Premier League win since the turn of the year, having previously made Villa Park into a near impenetrable fortress.

They now sit three points clear of Tottenham with a superior goal difference, but Ange Postecoglou's side still have a game in hand, in what looks like a two horse race that is sure to go right down to the wire.

Fifth spot should still be enough to secure a place in next year's new-look Champions League however, assuming Villa, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool continue their success on the continent this term, meaning NSWE will have funds available to be ambitious in the summer market even despite concerns about Financial Fair Play.

Leeds United sensation Crysencio Summerville is reportedly a target, and could leave Elland Road if the Whites fail to secure promotion to the top flight, while Emery is also thought to be personally keen on a move for versatile Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso.

Perhaps the biggest saga of the summer has only just been revealed however, with reports suggesting Jack Grealish is expected to leave Man City, opening the door for a move back to Villa.

Pep Guardiola apparently no longer sees the Birmingham-born 28 year-old as a key cog in his machine moving forward, leaving NSWE to be the "big winners" as the attacking midfielder would "love" to return to his former club.

It is a stark change from Guardiola's public opinion of the England international, who left the Midlands in a £100m move back in August of 2021, as the Spaniard heaped praise on his "ability" and "fight" earlier this season.

"We trust a lot in him. We know his ability and he has to fight with his mates to play a lot and play as best as possible in every single action, every single minute, every single game. We need him, we need everyone. I am very pleased for the game he played."

There is no information in the report regarding exactly how much of a hit City would be willing to take, but common sense assumes Villa would come nowhere close to the figure they cashed in for three summers ago, so it will certainly be an interesting saga to watch as the next transfer window draws nearer.