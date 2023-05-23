Aston Villa have been linked to a goalkeeper this summer, following rumours of the potential sale of Emiliano Martinez.

The arrival of Unai Emery has taken the Villans to a place of progression far beyond expectations at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

With one game separating Villa Park from European football next season, the Midlands club have reinstated themselves as an attractive project to be part of, making for a potentially busy summer for Emery.

The Spaniard will reportedly have £150m to spend this summer, as claimed by Football Insider this week, with one emerging candidate exceeding the £80m mark.

What’s the latest on Giorgi Mamardashvili to Aston Villa?

As reported by The Athletic, Aston Villa are one of the clubs monitoring the future of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian shot-stopper has gained a lot of interest from clubs in Europe ahead of the summer window, with Atletico Madrid, Porto, Villarreal and Tottenham eyeing him.

With a buy-out clause of €100m, it will take £87m to lure the 22-year-old from Valencia with his current contract running until 2027.

The report suggests Mamardashvili is in the hunt for the number one spot, which is something Villa could potentially gift him.

What could Giorgi Mamardashvili bring to Aston Villa?

Emery’s current number one could be on the move this summer, freeing up a potential spot for a new arrival.

Described as “one of the best goalkeepers in the world” by teammate Matty Cash, Martinez has been an impressive servant to Villa, however, could be matched in ability by the Valencia shot-stopper.

Likened to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale statistically by FBref, the Georgian has impressed in La Liga this season, making 35 appearances as Los Che’s giant between the sticks.

Standing at 6 foot 5, the “sensational” player, as lauded by one journalist, has been a key member in keeping Valencia in Spain’s top division in what has been a testing time for the six-time Spanish champions.

Rumours surrounding the ‘keeper’s future were heightened after his terrific display against Real Madrid last weekend earned him an 8.2 match rating, as he made five saves and prevented 2.14 goals, ensuring his side’s win - as per Sofascore.

With Villa’s big-money budget revealed, and Martinez’s future in doubt, making a move for the young prospect would be smart by Emery as he continues to establish himself as a future star in his position.

The Premier League is a lucrative place for young players to grow and show their worth, and with European football still a possibility, Villa could be the perfect new home for the Georgian to bloom.

It would be bold to get rid of not only one of the best players in the team, but also one of the best goalkeepers in the league but Mamardashvili would be a fine replacement.