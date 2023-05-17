Aston Villa have enjoyed a season of surprise under Unai Emery, who took charge of the club back in November in his return to the Premier League.

In just over six months in charge, the Spaniard has taken the Villans from being a team looming towards the bottom three, to one fully charged and two games away from confirming European football next season.

With their form and the pending added influence of FC Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany, Villa are on the path to special things ahead.

Despite their success so far, Emery’s side are reportedly already looking towards the summer transfer window in order to strengthen at the end of the campaign, with several targets reportedly identified.

The 51-year-old has been linked with a number of his former players from LaLiga, and recent news has revealed yet another individual to follow this pattern.

What’s the latest on Giovani Lo Celso to Aston Villa?

As reported by renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Villa are said to have “concrete interest” in Giovani Lo Celso.

Romano added that the player would be “keen” on the move, depending on the movements in the managerial role of his parent club Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The current Villarreal midfielder is contracted by the Lilywhites until 2025, with a market value in the region of €20.1m (£17m), as per FootballTransfers.

What can Giovani Lo Celso bring to Aston Villa?

The £100k-per-week midfielder, once praised by Emery as being “great” and “versatile”, has worked with the Spaniard on two occasions before, at both Paris Saint-Germain and Villareal.

At 27-years-old, the creative Argentinian has maintained an impressive Sofascore match rating of 7.10 in LaLiga this season, ranking him as the club’s third-highest performer.

The attacking midfielder has contributed to four goals in 18 appearances this term, having assisted three and scored one goal so far.

Notable for his passing abilities, the Rosario-born playmaker averages a passing accuracy of 86% per game, as well as being strong in the middle of the park winning 58% of his ground duels (4.1 per game) - as per Sofascore.

The Argentinian maestro could offer a lot to Emery’s style, having worked under the Spaniard before, their relationship could continue at Villa Park with lots to offer in the squad’s midfield areas.

He has even been likened to Kevin De Bruyne in terms of statistical profile by FBref, the midfielder ranks in the top 1% of Europe’s top five leagues for expected assists, averaging 0.26 per 90. Lo Celso also ranks highly for progressive passes, averaging 7.70 per 90, placing him in the top 11% of those in his position.

In signing the 27-year-old, Alemany could land Emery his very own De Bruyne, given his ball-playing and pinpoint passing ability from a deeper-lying role, in what could be a move to inspire those already in Emery’s set up in the Midlands.

Also heralded as a “magnificent player” by Sevilla president Jose Castro, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could continue his impressive form under Emery at Villa Park in a reunion that would surely delight many at the club.