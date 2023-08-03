Highlights

Aston Villa are keen on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer and their pursuit of the Argentina international is 'ticking along' this window, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Could Giovani Lo Celso leave Tottenham Hotspur for Aston Villa?

According to Birmingham Live, Aston Villa have placed Lo Celso on a list of targets and Tottenham are 'likely' to allow the £70k-a-week ace to leave in the final month of the window.

Nevertheless, Spurs will ask for an obligation to buy in any potential loan deal for Lo Celso and his agent has confirmed that he could be on the move this summer, with Napoli also keen on his services, stating in an interview with Radio Punto Nuovo: "They (Napoli and Tottenham) are talking about it, but for the moment nothing is closed yet."

In a major twist, Napoli now look like they have pulled out of the race to sign Lo Celso after Piotr Zielinski put pen to paper on a new contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Football Italia understands.

Last season, Lo Celso, who has been called a potential "exciting signing", was out on loan at Villarreal and featured 29 times in all competitions for the Yellow Submarine, registering two goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Reports in Spain via Sport Witness claim that Aston Villa are also keen on Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, though much will depend on whether Ousmane Dembele remains at the Catalan giants beyond this window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT reporter Crook has given an update on the likelihood of either Lo Celso or Torres moving to Villa Park.

Crook stated: “I think Diaby will be one of the most exciting signings of the window. I fancy Villa to do quite well. Emery proved last season what a good manager he is.

“I think we haven't seen the end of their spending yet. They spent big on Pau Torres and Diaby, but I think they'll go again and at least bring in another couple of players.

“Ferran Torres has stated that he wants to stay at Barcelona, but if they need to free up the wage bill to bring in players, I think he'd be one that maybe could be vulnerable.

“Lo Celso has been ticking along for a while. He did well in Spain, and Emery knows him. I could see that one potentially happening. I think he's a player that Spurs will probably be willing to let go.”

What next for Aston Villa?

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are keen on Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams and would be willing to activate his £25 million relegation release clause.

Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in the United States international, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury at Elland Road.

Sport via The Daily Express claim that Aston Villa are also tracking Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar to provide competition between the sticks for Emiliano Martinez and Robin Olsen.

Aston Villa could also submit an official bid for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos despite the Spain international only penning a new contract at the Santiago Bernebau earlier this summer.