Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, as Unai Emery aims to bolster his squad this summer.

The Spaniard, along with compatriot Monchi has it in his sights to bring the glory days back to the Midlands, as Villa bid to sufficiently equip the squad in preparation for their European adventure.

With the likes of Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte linked as central defenders that could head to Villa Park, Bremer has joined the list of potential targets with news in Italy naming the Villans as a club interested in the Juventus centre-back.

Last weekend, La Gazetta dello Sport, relayed by Calcio Mercato, reported that both Aston Villa and Tottenham are ‘ready to move’ for the 26-year-old with ‘official bids’ expected.

The report states that a fee exceeding the €50m (£43m) mark could force Juve to ‘seriously think’ about letting the Brazilian depart, after signing from Torino only last summer.

What could Gleison Bremer offer to Aston Villa?

This transfer window, Emery is expected to clear the deadwood at the club to allow for an efficient upgrade ahead of his first full campaign at the helm of Villa Park.

A thrilling first term at the club has opened doors for the Spaniard to compete in the market, with the four-time Europa League winner reportedly having a transfer kitty of £150m to spend, as per Football Insider.

As reported today by David Ornstein, the Villans have reached an agreement to sign Emery’s former player Pau Torres from Villarreal, and with Bremer also linked, it could signal a complete revamp of the back line ahead of next season.

With a host of talent speculated to be Villa bound, one name that could be ushered away from the Midlands is Calum Chambers, who has made just 25 league appearances since signing for the club from Arsenal in the 2022 January window.

Recording just two starts all season, the Englishman could be replaced in the squad by a talent as highly regarded as Bremer, who could add serious firepower to Emery’s back line in his place.

Lauded as a “monster” by journalist Maxi Angelo, the Brazilian ranked as Juve’s third-highest performer last campaign, with an average Sofascore match rating of 7.11 in 30 Serie A appearances.

The 26-year-old won 56% of his total duels, as well as averaging 1.4 interceptions, 3.8 clearances and 2.6 aerial wins per game, while contributing to 12 clean sheets in the league, via Sofascore.

On an average based on his appearances this term, Chambers fell far short in comparison to the commanding Itapitanga-born machine, winning just 47% of his total duels and being expelled down the pecking order at Villa Park.

Described as “poor” by journalist Josh Bunting during his time in north London, Emery could free up £52k-per-week by letting the Englishman go, making room for talents at a level to compete in Europe.