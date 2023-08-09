Aston Villa are reportedly interested in making a swoop for Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel, as Unai Emery seeks further summer reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard alongside Monchi has welcomed the signings of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby to Villa Park, in three moves that pose as significant upgrades to the squad.

The four-time Europa League winner could now delve back into the market to once again steal some talent from LaLiga, just as he did with Torres.

Could Aston Villa sign Gonzalo Montiel?

As reported in Spain (as relayed by Sport Witness), Villa have made ‘simple contacts’ over Argentine full-back Montiel.

The report claims that the 26-year-old is unhappy at Sevilla, making a potential reunion with Monchi a possibility this summer.

After just two years in LaLiga, the right-back could be on the move again, with his value currently sitting close to €12m (£10m), as per FootballTransfers.

How good is Gonzalo Montiel?

Most notable for his World Cup-winning penalty in Qatar back in December, the defender lived out his dream to secure his country the greatest prize of them all at a moment where room for error was incredibly slim.

Aside from his World Cup heroics, the former River Plate full-back has been a solid presence at the back in Spain, making 28 league appearances for Sevilla last season, and becoming an integral member of the squad.

Deployed exclusively on the right side of the defence, the Argentine has been lauded as an “animal” by a figure well known in the Midlands, former boss and Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui.

A combative player, Montiel has been identified as a player known to be ‘active in transition’ by scouting site Target Scouting, who pinpointed such attributes when analysing the full-back’s performances at River Plate.

Such claims have been supported by his numbers last season in LaLiga, suggesting that he could be the perfect acquisition for Monchi to chase this summer.

As per FBref, the Argentine averaged 3.37 progressive passes and 2.01 progressive carries per 90 for Sevilla, showcasing his abilities going forward in support of offensive patterns of play.

Lining up as a defender, the former River Plate favourite made his defensive strengths clear through his averages in LaLiga last season, recording an average of 1.54 tackles and 1.12 interceptions per 90.

The potential arrival of Montiel could represent another reshuffle at the back from Emery, in a player whose arrival should be feared by some in his position.

While Matty Cash has been a reasonably solid signing for Villa since arriving at Villa Park from Nottingham Forest back in 2020, the Poland international could see his place taken if the opportunity arises for the Argentine target to occupy the area.

Last campaign, the former Forest defender had his place in the squad covered by veteran Ashley Young whilst he spent time on the sidelines nursing a calf injury.

Young was a valued yet ageing member of the squad in the Midlands for his duties representing the club over the years, but now missing additional game time with a backup of the calibre of Montiel could leave Cash with the problem of being usurped in the pecking order.

While contact is rumoured to have been made, no official bid has been reported yet, however with the start of the 2023/24 season around the corner, Emery should act quickly to get his squad into shape ready for the new calendar.