Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel this summer as Unai Emery eyes further reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard has had a strong transfer window so far, recruiting Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres to cement the spine of his squad at Villa Park.

Having already dipped in the transfer pool in LaLiga earlier in the summer to secure Torres, the four-time Europa League winner could approach his homeland once more.

Could Aston Villa sign Gonzalo Montiel?

As reported in Spain (as relayed by Sport Witness), Villa have made contact with Emery’s former club in the hope to strike a deal for Montiel.

It’s speculated that the Villans have made ‘simple contacts’ for the right-back, whom Monchi signed for the Spaniard during his time at the club.

It’s also believed that the defender is ‘unhappy’ at the LaLiga outfit, bolstering Villa’s chances of capturing the 26-year-old dynamo, who is currently valued around €12m (£10m).

How good is Gonzalo Montiel?

The Argentine had a season to remember last term, winning dazzling prizes both domestically and internationally in securing a Europa League and World Cup medal for his efforts in both squads.

Deployed at right-back, Montiel was captured by Monchi in 2021 from his boyhood club River Plate, in which he worked his way up the ranks to secure a move to Europe.

After just two years in Spain, the defender could be on the move again, with Emery eyeing his talent from the Midlands in a move that could bolster his squad ahead of the dawning Premier League campaign.

The 26-year-old is a figure well known to some in the region, with Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui branding his former player as an “animal” during his time in charge of Sevilla.

A lively full-back, the Argentine could be the perfect presence for Emery to integrate into his side at Villa Park, particularly following his moves made earlier this window.

The arrival of Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen was that of a marquee signing in a club-record deal worth £51.9m, and while his talent is unquestionable, the Frenchman could have his form bolstered in the arrival of Montiel.

Identified as being a defender ‘very active in transition’ by scouting site Target Scouting, the right-back could mirror the success of other wide defenders in the league that have assumed the inverted role to the benefit of the attack.

Diaby could have the stability of a competent defender behind him as well as a strong presence in progressive play to support his offensive exploits on the flank.

As per FBref, the Argentine averaged in the top 11% of full-backs in LaLiga in terms of assists last season, averaging 0.18 per 90 as well as recording an average of 1.18 key passes per 90 to showcase his proficiency in the final third.

Once lauded as “electrifying” by journalist Aaron Stokes, Diaby could be the ideal partner on the flank for Montiel to align with at Villa Park, in a talent clued-up on the importance of going forward from deep.

Also highlighted by Target Scouting as being a defender with the ability to make a ‘good run’ to lure the opposition, the 26-year-old could entice the Frenchman to unlock further areas to his game as an additional target aside from those deployed in attack.

Emery could gift the Argentine with an escape route from Sevilla in making a swoop this summer, in a move that could benefit all parties.