Aston Villa have been handed a boost after learning that one of their senior players is set to return from injury following the international break, according to reports.

Aston Villa injury news

The Midlands outfit currently have Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia out on the sidelines for the remainder of the season with their own respective problems, and whilst he’s now available for selection, Alex Moreno has also been out of action for a while. Unai Emery’s left-back has been struggling with a hamstring issue since the start of the season, and whilst he’s featured on the bench on three occasions in the Premier League, he’s still yet to make his first appearance during the new campaign (Transfermarkt - Alex Moreno statistics).

A fourth player who has been missing for a more significant period of time is Jacob Ramsey, who suffered a recurrence of a foot injury two months ago, with the last time he was seen on the pitch in the top flight being during the 6-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in September (Transfermarkt - Jacob Ramsey statistics).

Since then, the central midfielder has missed the last five fixtures, but with the international break now having arrived, this will give some of the injured players the chance to work their way closer to full fitness, including the 22-year-old if the following update is to be believed.

According to BirminghamLive, Ramsey could return for Aston Villa during the next match in just under a fortnight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26.

“After recovering from a broken metatarsal - which kept him sidelined for 10 weeks - in September, Ramsey suffered a reoccurrence of the foot injury.

"He had returned from injury last month in the defeat at Legia Warsaw and came off the bench in wins against Chelsea and Brighton.

"He could make his comeback against Tottenham after the November international break after Emery gave an update ahead of the club's match with Fulham, revealing the 22-year-old is close to returning to full training at Bodymoor Heath.”

Unai Emery has a "big talent" in Ramsey

During his time at Aston Villa, Ramsey has posted 23 contributions, 13 goals and 10 assists, in 104 senior appearances, so he’s shown that he’s capable of making a positive impact in the final third, therefore, it will be a huge boost for Emery to have him back at his disposal.

The Birmingham-born talent, who pockets £70k-per-week (Aston Villa salaries), also currently ranks in the 92nd percentile for pass completion, highlighting how strong he is at linking up the play with his fellow teammates to create as many chances as possible for both himself and his peers (FBRef - Ramsey statistics).

With Ramsey even having the versatility to operate in four roles in the midfield and three across the frontline over the grass, he’s been hailed a “big talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig for all of the attributes that he brings to the side, so the sooner he can stage his comeback from injury, the better.