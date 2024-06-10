Aston Villa are willing to part ways with a first-team regular who currently earns £80,000-a-week, according to reports.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Earlier this year, Aston Villa announced pre-tax losses of just under £120 million for the 2022/23 season. As a result, Villa are one of a number of Premier League clubs who may have to make at least one sale by 30th June to avoid sanctions.

"I think it’s a blow," said journalist Dan Bardell. "Obviously, the club are trying to push that through and you’d imagine that the difference in the two sums would alleviate Villa’s PSR problems. They’re now potentially going to have to sell someone by 30 June and from what I’m hearing they’re looking to shift someone to comply.

"I don’t think they are alone in that but in a summer where there’s an international tournament, the market is typically slow. It’s a difficult situation for Villa from everything that I’m hearing about it."

In turn, it is not surprising to see some Villa stars already being linked with potential exits from the Midlands club. Juventus and Liverpool are reportedly pushing for Douglas Luiz's signature and have been met with Villa's demands of a €70m (£59m) fee for the Brazilian. There was also speculation last week that Matty Cash could be on the way out following links to Chelsea full-back Reece James.

Aston Villa "happy" to sell £80,000-p/w player

Now, it appears as though that speculation could become a reality. This comes after reports from Italy [via Caught Offside], state that Aston Villa are "happy" to sell Matty Cash this summer, amid discussions with Milan.

Cash, who is under contract with the Midlands club until 2027 earning £80,000-a-week, joined the Villans from Nottingham Forest in 2020 and has cemented himself as a regular feature in Unai Emery's set-up. He made 46 appearances across the 2023/24 campaign, scoring five and assisting three in the process.

The right-back's displays also earned him high praise from Emery last season, who labelled his showing on the wing as "perfect". Speaking to BBC Sport, the Spanish coach assessed Cash’s qualities and performance: “He played as a winger when he was younger and he can be, for us, important…today he played as a winger and he did perfect. He scored two goals and he helped us like I think he can.”

However, Reece James indeed make the move to Villa Park, it would make sense for Cash to be moved on, especially if Villa need to sell in order to comply with FFP.

In terms of a potential transfer fee for Cash, the report suggests the Premier League outfit are looking to recoup £17m for the Poland international, and while this is a relatively low sum given Cash's quality and contract length, Milan are thought to be intent on lowering it even further.