An update has emerged on Aston Villa and their plans to replace Tyrone Mings before the end of the summer transfer window

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

According to FootballTransfers, Monchi is now eyeing a move to sign Manchester United central defender Harry Maguire for Unai Emery.

The report claims that the club have made enquiries over a possible move for the England international after Mings suffered a serious knee injury during the 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

It states that there are fears that the Villans defender has torn his ACL and that they will go back into the market for another centre-back if the ex-Bournemouth man is out until next year.

West Ham United have already agreed a £30m deal with the Red Devils for the Villa target but they are yet to agree on personal terms with the player, which could open the door for Emery and Monchi to swoop.

How good is Harry Maguire?

The £190k-per-week ace has lost his starting spot at Old Trafford but his performances in the Premier League over the years suggest that he would still be a dream signing for the Villans to replace Mings.

Maguire only started eight top-flight matches last season and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.95 across his 16 appearances in total.

The English titan, who was once described as a "colossus" by talkSPORT's Simon Jordan, started 28 league games for United during the 2021/22 campaign and averaged an impressive Sofascore rating of 6.91 as he won 66% of his individual duels and made 2.2 tackles and interceptions combined per outing.

He also averaged an eye-catching Sofascore rating of 7.13 over 33 Premier League starts for the club throughout the 2020/21 season, in which the towering gem won 66% of his battles and made 2.7 tackles and interceptions per match.

For context, that rating would have placed him top of the Villa squad last term as Douglas Luiz led the club with a score of 7.10 from central midfield.

Mings, meanwhile, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.91 across each of the last two full top-flight campaigns and won 62% of his physical contests across both seasons. He has been a consistent performer and ended last season as the team's highest-rated defender.

These statistics suggest that there is not much to separate Maguire and Mings when it comes to their average performance level and ability to dominate opposition attackers in their respective duels, which is one reason why the United outcast could be a dream replacement for the injured star.

The former Leicester City man could also be an upgrade on his England teammate when it comes to playing the ball out from the back. Maguire has averaged 4.05 progressive carries and passes combined per 90 over the last 365 days in the Men's Big Five League and European competitions, whilst the Villa enforcer has averaged 3.67.

This suggests that the £30m-rated brute could provide more drive in possession to push the team up the pitch and to find his teammates in better positions between the lines, which could help the side to break the opposition down more frequently.