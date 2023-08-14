Aston Villa have contacted Manchester United to ask about a deal for Harry Maguire, and a new report has revealed his stance on joining the club this summer.

Is Harry Maguire leaving Man United?

The Red Devils centre-back first arrived at Old Trafford from Leicester back in 2019, and despite having become a regular feature of the first team during his four years at the club, last season he fell significantly out of favour under Erik Ten Hag having failed to compete with the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Rapahael Varane.

In the Premier League, England’s international was handed just eight starts during the previous campaign, so despite still having another two years to run on his contract, he will know how low down in his manager’s pecking order he is, and the boss himself recently publicly told him to step up his game. The Dutchman said:

“He has to fight for his place. He has the ability to be a top-class centre-back and he is the best for England so why shouldn’t he be the best for us? But he has to prove it. When he is not confident enough to fight then he has to go, then he has to make a decision, but I’m happy with him."

According to West Ham manager David Moyes, his side have already seen a £30m bid for the 30-year-old accepted but the finer details like personal terms are yet to be finalised, allowing other clubs to step in and potentially hijack the deal, something which seems to be on the mind of NSWE, Unai Emery and Monchi.

Are Aston Villa signing Harry Maguire?

According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa have “made enquiries” for Maguire having identified him as a potential replacement for Tyrone Mings who was stretchered off the pitch with a serious knee injury during the 5-1 defeat to Newcastle last weekend.

The Midlands outfit won’t submit an offer until they know the extent of the damage to their own defender, though it's since been revealed that he will require surgery, but it’s stated that “talks are at an early stage” with Man United and chiefs have made the top-flight giants aware that they would be “prepared to match and beat” any proposals that were put forward by other interested parties.

As it stands, West Ham are still the player’s “preferred destination”, but having still not yet agreed personal terms as mentioned above, anything could happen in the final weeks of the window.

What is Harry Maguire's salary?

At Man United, Maguire currently pockets £190k-per-week which he isn’t really earning considering his lack of game time, but should he be put on a decent wage if he was to make the move to Aston Villa, that could all change because he still has so much potential to offer.

The Sheffield-born talent last season ranked in the 89th percentile for aerial wins and was averaging 2.6 clearances per top-flight game, showing that he’s a “dominant” physical presence in the air, as dubbed by Ten Hag, whilst also being strong at getting rid of the danger from his area.

The 6 foot 4 colossus, who has racked up 52 goal contributions (28 goals and 24 assists) since the start of his career, has plenty of experience in a back three or four, so he would provide Emery with some welcome versatility, therefore making this a no-brainer of a deal to wrap up should the right opportunity present itself.