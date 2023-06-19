Aston Villa may have overperformed in the second half of last season, coinciding with the appointment of Unai Emery, but some of the players who helped them qualify for the Europa League might find that has come at a cost.

The Villans have inevitably been linked with a number of players in the early stages of the summer window, even more so following the confirmation of Monchi as their new transfer chief.

Youri Tielemans has already been brought in, and it may well be that Emery looks to strengthen at the back with a couple of new central defenders.

Villarreal and Spain star Pau Torres has long been touted as a target for Villa, while Football Insider claims Villa remain in the running to sign Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire, though they face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and some overseas clubs.

What could Harry Maguire offer to Aston Villa?

Maguire's time at Old Trafford appears to be drawing to a close after losing his place in the side following Erik ten Hag's appointment at the start of last season.

The England international started just eight Premier League games in 2022-23, which is a massive drop from his previous three seasons at Old Trafford when starting 28, 34 and 38 top-flight matches.

Maguire hardly disgraced himself when called up by Ten Hag, though, and he continues to impress at the back for England, including in Friday's 4-0 Euro 2022 qualifying victory in Malta when playing a full part.

Indeed, with 65.75 attempted passes per 90 minutes over the past 12 months, as per FBref, Maguire ranks in the top 17% of his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues, while he is in the top 13% for touches per 90 (1.27).

In the more defensive metrics, Maguire is in the top 11% for blocks (1.66 per 90) and top 12% for aerials won (3.01 per 90). In short, when Maguire plays he still impresses in multiple areas.

Described as a "colossus" by Simon Jordan in the former Crystal Palace chairman's role as a pundit for talkSPORT, albeit after also labelling the defender a "liability", United are reportedly holding out for a £35m fee for their skipper.

Those aforementioned qualities would work particularly well alongside fellow target Torres, who struggles aerially - he is ranked in the bottom 29% of defenders across Europe's top five leagues for duels won - but thrives in terms of taking the ball forward.

In fact, Torres is in the top 1% for progressive carries (2.24 per 90 minutes), top 4% for progressive passes (5.81) and top 3% for successful take-ons (0.77). Torres effectively performs well in areas Maguire perhaps lacks, making them a perfect pairing at the back for Emery.

That would spell bad news for Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings - Villa's best pairing at the back last season - but not many can argue against Maguire and Torres being an upgrade, particularly in the case of the latter.

For while Maguire's reputation may have nosedived, Villa Park could provide the platform for the centre-back to kick-start his career alongside a player Emery has described as being like no other.