Aston Villa could have some light shed over the future of reported target Harry Maguire, as Manchester United name the price wanted for the England international.

Unai Emery is reported to want to bolster his squad with big-name reinforcements this summer, with the defence being one area noted for upgrades.

With Pau Torres en route to be Monchi’s first signing at Villa Park, the former Sevilla director of football could go from delivering a masterclass to his first disasterclass if the Villans continue their pursuit for Maguire.

How much is Harry Maguire worth?

As reported by Manchester Evening News, it’s understood that United have placed a £50m price tag on the centre-back, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

However, Maguire is valued at just €23.5m (£20m) by FootballTransfers, so the Red Devils will be lucky to grasp their asking price for the struggling defender, who turned 30 earlier this year.

The Englishman’s age is the least of United’s worries, with his recent level of performance making him a less valuable asset for a club to poach.

Could Aston Villa sign Harry Maguire?

According to reports from Football Insider earlier this summer, Villa were named as a club ‘in the race’ to sign the central defender.

Now that United’s valuation of the player has been speculated, the move should be abandoned from a Villa point of view, as the club heads in a more ambitious direction.

With Torres all but confirmed, Emery must keep the standard of additions up in the bid to carry his squad in the direction set by the form obtained last season.

Disgraced by United legend Roy Keane who said to Sky Sports that the defender had “not been good enough”, Maguire has gone from the highs of being named captain of the club to being shunned down the pecking order.

Having made eight starts for Erik ten Hag’s side in the Premier League, the quality of central defenders at United have moved on beyond the favour of the former Leicester City titan.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the first-choice pairing in the position now, with even Luke Shaw being called upon in the position ahead of Maguire, who sits on an eye-watering £200k-per-week at Old Trafford.

The Englishman’s fall from grace is evident from his final season with the Foxes to now, where in the 2018/19 campaign, he averaged a 7.01 match rating in the Premier League, making 4.9 clearances per game, via WhoScored.

During the 2021/22 term, which marked his last full season for United, the 30-year-old averaged a lesser average rating of 6.65, making just 3.3 clearances and being the receiver of frequent criticism in the spotlight.

For Villa, the Midlands outfit should steer away from the declining defender as he hasn’t performed to the level expected of Emery’s backline, as well as fitting the calibre of the players reportedly targeted by the Spaniard.

In signing Torres, the four-time Europa League winner will snatch one of Villarreal’s enforcers to equip at Villa Park, in a move that could prove to be integral to the Villans’ progression in the Premier League and Europe.

Maguire doesn’t fit such ambition, and despite once being an impressive figure, the Englishman shouldn’t be a defender eyed in the bid for growth at Villa Park.