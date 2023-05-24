Aston Villa are reportedly looking towards the summer transfer window, as a promising update has been made regarding a possible target.

The Villans are one win away from European football after a stellar season under Unai Emery, who has transformed the club’s fortunes since joining in October in his Premier League return.

With a reported hefty budget of £150m to spend in the upcoming window, the Spaniard will have the chance to implement his own style on the squad he inherited from Steven Gerrard.

The 51-year-old may not need to spend as much as expected for one star that has been linked with a potential move to Villa Park, as per the latest reports.

What’s the latest on Harvey Barnes to Aston Villa?

As reported by the Daily Mail, Leicester City could face the reality of letting their best-performing players go for lower prices if they are relegated.

Foxes forward Harvey Barnes is wanted by Aston Villa according to the report, giving Villa a boost in their hopes of securing his signature for a 'cut-price'.

Newcastle United are reportedly also interested in challenging for the Englishman’s signature.

What could Harvey Barnes bring to Aston Villa?

Despite being almost certainly relegation-bound, Barnes has found the net 12 times this season, as well as registering an assist to show his influence on the poor side.

The 25-year-old has imposed himself as a top performer in Europe this season, ranking in the top 11% of those in his position in terms of frequency of non-penalty goals, averaging 0.41 per 90 - as per FBref.

Occupying the left-wing, the right-footed forward could offer Emery an “unbelievable” talent to add to his attack, as lauded by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Statistically, the winger has been likened to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, in what has been a surprisingly impressive personal campaign in a woeful team that has looked detached and damned this term.

The Englishman could be Emery’s own answer to the United ace, through their similar game plans and directness on goal from the wide areas, with Barnes averaging 3.33 progressive carries to Rashford’s 2.78 per 90, via FBref, as a marker of their likeminded ability to beat a man.

Both are effective when it comes to supplying opportunities to their teammates with Barnes registering 2.68 progressive passes per 90 to the Man United flanker's 3.01. They can both influence play from deeper positions too, with just 0.1 separating the number of passes they make into the final third; 1.31 v 1.30 in favour of the Foxes star.

The four-time Europa League winner stated to Sky Sports in January that he desired to sign a “specialist winner”, which is what he could get in Barnes this summer, who has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.

Valued at £34m by FootballTransfers, the forward could be snatched for significantly less this summer should Leicester face the financial repercussions of relegation.