Aston Villa are reportedly continuing their pursuit of Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes, who has been a player eyed by the club since May if reports are to be believed.

The Englishman is likely to depart the King Power this summer, following the club’s relegation to the Championship, with plenty of Premier League sides swarming at his availability.

News reported earlier this week by the Daily Mail listed Villa as one of the clubs to have ‘enquired’ about the 25-year-old, named alongside Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham as the sides interested.

A separate report from the Mail added that the Foxes will hope for a price in the region of £35m for the winger, who is contracted to the club until 2025.

Where could Harvey Barnes play at Aston Villa?

Lauded as “unbelievable” by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the forward has shone on the flank for Leicester in the Premier League.

Despite struggling through a damning 2022/23 campaign with the Foxes, the Englishman maintained his superstar status in guiding the side where possible, as highlighted by his 13 goals.

The winger netted just two goals fewer than Villa’s talisman Ollie Watkins, who scored 15 goals in 37 Premier League appearances last season in an inspired feat under Unai Emery.

The Spaniard has transformed the look of the side he inherited from Steven Gerrard, bringing a positive light to the attack at Villa Park in an improvement that fired the Villans to European football.

After a campaign full of highs after starting so discouragingly, it’s difficult to identify areas for improvement, however, Emery’s sights go far beyond a seventh-place finish.

One thing that the side could benefit from is having an additional goalscorer, which is something the former Arsenal boss highlighted to The Athletic in April with his wishes to sign a partner for Watkins made clear.

President of football operations Monchi could hand his compatriot ammunition for his dreams in signing Barnes, who would bolster Villa’s threat in the final third.

Behind Watkins, the Villans’ next top scorer was Danny Ings, who netted nine in all competitions, alarming considering the striker departed the club back in January.

Jacob Ramsey managed to score six as an outlet for goals on the right side, however, his tally could be doubled by Barnes should he tick in Emery’s set-up.

Averaging 0.43 non-penalty goals per 90 last season, Barnes provides a real threat on goal, with further attributes that suggest he could be a strong asset for Watkins to play alongside.

As per FBref, the Englishman averaged 3.32 progressive carries per 90 to show his strength in carrying the ball, as well as 1.29 final third passes per 90, displaying two areas of his game that could benefit the Villa hitman. Indeed, he truly is the "live wire" that Alan Hutton described him.

Last season, Barnes registered an impressive ten assists for Leicester, showing his ability to play a strong pass which could be beneficial to both himself and Watkins should he opt to join Villa, with the striker averaging 53.6% shots on target per 90, via FBref.

A direct player with an eye for goal and a creative spark, it well could elevate Emery’s side and indeed Watkins to the next level.