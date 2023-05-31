Aston Villa are ready to compete in the summer transfer window, after signing off from the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a seventh place finish and a ticket to Europe next season.

Unai Emery’s side clinched a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League with a win on the final day, to round off a dramatic turnaround of events at Villa Park this year.

Now, the club have been linked with a potential move for a player whose season ended far from the heights of European football, with the Championship looming for the expected-to-depart ace.

What’s the latest on Harvey Barnes to Aston Villa?

As reported by The Independent last week, Leicester City star Harvey Barnes is expected to be on the move this summer, with Villa reportedly leading the chase for the forward.

The Englishman is reported to have a price tag of £50m, however, the asking price could be significantly reduced considering the Foxes’ relegation.

The Independent speculate that Villa’s “continued promise” under Emery makes them the likeliest destination for Barnes, as well as a “strong package” that the club can put together.

What could Harvey Barnes bring to Aston Villa?

In what has been an abysmal season for Leicester, Barnes has continued to shine in the Premier League, as shown by his 13 goals scored this campaign.

Hailed as “unbelievable” by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, the Englishman has established himself as one of the most threatening wide players in the league, despite playing in tough conditions.

The 25-year-old could add so much to Emery’s budding squad, not just through goals but the impact he could have on those around him.

When Villa signed Emiliano Buendia, the Argentine playmaker had been impressing in the Championship at Norwich City, contributing to a mammoth 31 goals in his final campaign with the Canaries, scoring 15 and assisting 16 in 39 appearances - as per WhoScored.

Since arriving at Villa Park, the 26-year-old has shown glimmers of his true potential, however, continues to hint that the best is yet to come, which is an area that introducing Barnes could improve. Indeed, this term the diminutive figure could only manage five goals and three assists.

Playing as an attacking midfielder for Norwich, the Argentinian formed a partnership with Todd Cantwell, which could be replicated with Barnes at Villa in a bid to get the midfielder back to his best.

Lauded as having “pace and intelligent movement” by WhoScored’s Martin Laurence, Barnes could thrive playing beside Buendia in Emery’s system of a midfield free-for-all.

The Englishman appreciates the importance of having a competent and creative central outlet to make movements for, as seen through his success in playing next to James Maddison.

Barnes’ pace to get in behind, and then to finish could be a dream for Buendia, who has strengths in playing through balls and making key passes - as per WhoScored.

While Leon Bailey is a strong wide player, the Jamaican has scored just four goals this season, incomparable to the impact that Barnes has had in a much poorer side.

Introducing a player of the calibre of the Leicester star would inject quality and positivity to Emery’s exciting project, and could be a shining light in guiding Buendia towards his full potential in claret and blue in having a deadly wide player to his side.