Aston Villa are already putting plans in place ahead of the summer transfer window opening, as recruitment staff have been watching a “complete” young defender closely, according to a recent report.

Aston Villa eyeing new strikers and centre-backs

Jhon Duran’s surprise move to Saudi Arabia in January has left the Villans short of number nine options for the remainder of this season, with Ollie Watkins their only recognised out-and-out striker. Unai Emery will hope his side can cope between now and the end of the campaign, but signing a player to replace Duran seems to be a top priority for the summer.

The £65 million pocketed from Duran leaving means Villa will have a lot of money to spend, and one player they could look to sign is FC Porto striker Samu Omorodion Aghehowa, who has been very impressive in Portugal this season, and he would only cost £42 million, leaving the Midlands side with money left to spend.