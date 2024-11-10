Not only did Aston Villa suffer a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions against Liverpool, but they also suffered two injury concerns to compile their misery on a frustrating evening.

Aston Villa injury news

The Villans battled well but ultimately lost by shooting themselves in the foot and allowing Liverpool the counter off the back of two corners in both halves. First, Darwin Nunez was the benefactor, with the forward sprinting onto Mohamed Salah's initial drive before he was hauled down by Leon Bailey to round Emiliano Martinez and slam home.

Not learning from their first-half mistake, Villa then conceded a second late on to make any previous efforts to equalise fairly surplus. This time, no one could catch Salah, who intercepted Diego Carlos' header before eventually finishing in ruthless fashion.

It's not those goals that may disappoint Unai Emery the most, however. Instead, it's Jacob Ramsey's latest injury concern. A player who has consistently had his progress halted by injury, Ramsey was forced off with a hamstring problem in what was only the start of Villa's injury problems.

As confirmed by Emery, Boubacar Kamara also handed Aston Villa a fresh injury concern alongside Ramsey. The Spaniard told reporters when questioned on both injuries as relayed by the Birmingham Mail: "Hamstring. He was feeling something.

"Kamara as well he felt something on a run back he did. Of course, we are playing a lot of matches, but Ramsey didn’t play on Wednesday. But they [players] are always at risk of injuries.

"We have to accept it. They are injured now, Ramsey, hopefully not Kamara. They are coming back for the next match, hopefully Cash and Ross Barkley."

With Crystal Palace and the chance to return to winning ways up next, those in the Midlands will be hoping that the international break hands them a much-needed boost on the injury front.

"Incredible" Kamara has only just returned

If Kamara has suffered another injury blow, then it will be coming at a frustrating time. The Aston Villa midfielder only recently made his long-awaited return after missing the second half of last season through a knee injury. Finally back among Emery's options and battling for a place ahead of Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans, the last thing that he needs is more time on the sidelines.

At his best, the £150,000-a-week midfielder has proved to be an important player, as former teammate Douglas Luiz was quick to reiterate at the end of last year, telling Sky Sports: "It is two years now that I have been playing with Kamara," says Luiz. "He is an incredible player and he has given me a bit more freedom to get forward and do the things that I like."

Ultimately, that partnership came to an end after Luiz swapped the Midlands for Italy and Juventus, but Kamara certainly has the opportunity to build a similar combination alongside Onana at the heart of Emery's midfield. First, however, he must hope to have avoided another injury setback.