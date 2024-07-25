Looking to continue their trend of stealing the headlines in the transfer window, Aston Villa have "moved" to sign a defensive reinforcement worth a reported £25m in recent days.

Aston Villa transfer news

Fresh from Champions League qualification, the Villans have been flexing their new-found European muscles this summer to welcome a total of eight fresh faces, with standouts such as Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana arriving. They've also managed to avoid any potential profit and sustainability issues courtesy of Douglas Luiz's and Moussa Diaby's departures to Juventus and Al-Ittihad respectively.

Diaby's sale, worth a reported £50m, may have injected even more money into Villa's summer spending fund too, which could see even more reinforcements arrive. Those in the Midlands have been linked to the likes of Joao Felix and even a free move for former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, but it is a defensive reinforcement who could be next through the door.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have now "moved" to sign Dean Huijsen in recent days. The Juventus teenager is reportedly valued at £25m by the Italian giants and has attracted interest from Bournemouth and Liverpool on top of Villa, with Huijsen set to decide on his next move "very soon".

Standing at 6ft 5in, it's no surprise that Huijsen has attracted such interest following an impressive loan spell at AS Roma last season. As Juventus look to raise funds, Villa could take full advantage by signing the 19-year-old this summer.

"Dominant" Huijsen can make immediate Villa impact

Whilst it would be easy to suggest that Huijsen is one for the future at 19 years old, his form at Roma last season proved that he's ready to compete for a place in first-team football, possibly at Aston Villa. Alongside the likes of Pau Torres and Diego Carlos, the teenager is more than capable of impressing Unai Emery enough to break into the Spaniard's side, especially given the number of games that Villa will have to manage in the coming season.

If the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig is anything to go by, describing the defender as "extremely dominant in the air", then £25m could quickly look like a bargain deal if Villa step up their move even further.

After making 14 appearances in Serie A last season, Huijsen may now get the chance to step into both the Premier League and Champions League at Villa Park.