As Aston Villa look ahead to what could be another impressive transfer window, especially if they qualify for the Champions League this season, reports have indicated that they have an offer on the table to strengthen Unai Emery's squad.

Aston Villa transfer news

Amid Jurgen Klopp's potentially perfect Liverpool farewell, Mikel Arteta's fight to finally restore Arsenal's English crown, and Pep Guardiola's search for a historic fourth Premier League title in a row, it's Aston Villa's story that may well stand out amongst the crowd come May.

From scrapping to survive under Steven Gerrard, those at Villa Park are now on course to finish inside the top four under Emery in an unprecedented campaign. It would be richly deserved after their work on and off the pitch, which is only likely to get even more impressive among Europe's elite this summer.

With that said, the Midlands club have already been linked with the likes of Nico Williams and Paulo Dybala in two deals that would create quite the statement this summer. Williams, especially, as one of La Liga's best young players, would arrive ready to help Villa potentially cause some shocks in the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, according to Il Mattino via Sport Witness, Aston Villa now have an offer on the table for Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who is reportedly weighing up his future at Napoli amid an offer from Villa and from fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

The uncertainty over the next Napoli manager after a poor title defence in Serie A has left club captain Di Lorenzo considering his options, despite seeming certain to stay initially. it remains to be seen just how much it will take to tempt the Italian champions into a sale, however, as the summer window approaches. It would be some statement from Villa, especially if they beat Manchester United in the race for the right-back's signature.

"Smart" Di Lorenzo has the experience to challenge Cash

As good as Matty Cash has been at times this season, he and most of the current Villa squad lacks the Champions League experience that Di Lorenzo would add if he joined this summer. The right-back, now 30-years-old, is still more than capable of playing a vital role on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Domestic League Stats 23/24 Giovanni Di Lorenzo Matty Cash Assists 5 1 Progressive Carries 66 58 Progressive Passes 236 82 Tackles Won 29 26

The Napoli man previously found himself at the centre of former Inter Milan man Beppe Bergomi's praise, who said via Sky Sports: "As it stands, he is the best full-back we have in Italy, he plays the role in a modern way: he attacks, defends, good in the headers (thanks to his past as a central defender). A smart guy, always ready to learn. He was the external director of this Napoli."

So, Di Lorenzo is certainly a player worth chasing for Villa, given his experience, ability and potential desire to leave Napoli this summer.