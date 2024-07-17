Aston Villa’s summer transfer activity looks set to reach new highs as they appear to be closing in on a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Having lost Douglas Luiz to Juventus a few weeks ago, Unai Emery was certainly in the market for another central midfielder as a replacement, especially considering the Midlands side are set to make their first foray into the Champions League group stages next season.

How much Aston Villa are paying for Amadou Onana

A deal to sign Onana from Everton is likely to cost Villa a staggering £50m, just shy of the club-record fee they paid to sign Moussa Diaby a year ago from Bayer Leverkusen.

It is evident that playing in Europe’s premier club competition was a big incentive for the midfielder, who featured in all of Belgium’s four matches at Euro 2024, and the signing signals a massive statement of intent from Emery.

However, the Spaniard already has a player in his current first-team squad who is worth the same as Onana, one who could secure the club a substantial profit should he be sold in the next few weeks.

Aston Villa have struck gold on English sensation

Jacob Ramsey might not have made as much of an impact as anticipated last term, mostly due to injury issues, but the youngster has shown plenty of potential since making his debut for the club during the 2018/19 campaign.

Jacob Ramsey's Villa career Season Games Goals 2023/24 21 1 2022/23 38 6 2021/22 35 6 2020/21 24 0 2019/20 2 0 2018/19 1 0 Via Transfermarkt

The Englishman emerged through the academy before establishing himself as a regular in the first-team squad during the 2020/21 season, making 22 appearances for Villa in the top flight.

The following two seasons saw Ramsey miss just seven league games, scoring a mightily impressive 12 goals and grabbing eight assists in the process, slowly becoming a key player in the squad.

The 23-year-old made just 16 Premier League appearances last term, yet this didn’t stop interest from other clubs, as Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the midfielder this summer.

Indeed, Emery has slapped a price tag of £50m on one of his prized assets in order to deter any bids, particularly with the fact that Luiz has already departed the club in recent weeks.

The 2024/25 campaign could be an important one for Ramsey as he looks to integrate himself back into the starting XI after a hit-or-miss 12 months which saw him miss 27 matches for Villa through injury.

This price tag is the same as what the Midlands side are about to spend bringing Onana to Villa Park, which certainly suggests that they have struck gold on their homegrown talent who has firmly established himself as one of the most gifted midfielders in the Premier League.

Should a bid in this region arrive over the next few days, it might be tough for Emery to turn it down, but if the young midfielder continues to improve, there is no reason why he can't increase this valuation by enjoying a wonderful 2024/25 season for Villa.