Despite a superb regeneration under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have not spent reams of money to get where they are today. The Villans have only ever purchased four players over £30m under the Spaniard, who has used in-house resources and smart, cost-effective signings to help qualify for the Champions League.

The three most expensive signings under the former Arsenal boss were Amadou Onana for £50m from Everton, Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen who cost £45.9m, and Ian Maatsen, who joined from Chelsea for £37.2m.

Arguably the best, bargain signing during Emery's reign so far has been Jhon Duran, who has proven to be a revelation for the Villans so far.

Duran's stats for Villa

It has been a simply superb rise to the top for Villa's number nine. The 20-year-old joined the club from MLS outfit Chicago Fire for a fee in the region of £18m, in January 2023.

Since then, the striker has gone from strength to strength. He has now scored 14 goals in 59 games in that famous Claret and Blue shirt and has developed a reputation as something of a super sub.

This term, the Columbian international has scored six goals in ten games in all competitions, including four in seven appearances in the Premier League. Of those six goals, five of them have come off the bench, and there is now almost an expectation of him scoring as a substitute.

Arguably his best strike this season came in one of the biggest games for Villa in years. The youngster scored the winner against Bayern Munich at Villa Park, an audacious lob over the head of legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

As good as Duran has been this season, especially given the fee Villa paid, he is not actually the most expensive player in the squad. In fact, the player who got the assist for his goal against the Bavarian giants is valued even more than him.

The Villa player worth more than Duran

The Midlands club signed Pau Torres from one of Emery’s former clubs, Villarreal, for a fee in the region of £31.5m. The 27-year-old defender, who was described as an “absolute star” by football scout Antonio Mango, has gone from strength to strength since switching to Villa Park.

It is perhaps unsurprising that Villa signed the defender just over 12 months ago, given he has played more times under Emery than any other coach. Before they reunited at Villa, he played 105 times under the tutelage of the 52-year-old at Villarreal and was part of their Europa League-winning side in 2020/21.

It is fair to say that the Spain international defender’s move to Villa Park has been successful so far. He has played 49 times in that famous Claret and Blue shirt, and although he has suffered some injuries, has become a crucial player.

This term, the Villa number 14 has played 90 minutes in nine games, specifically all seven of their Premier League matches and both Champions League matches so far.

With that in mind, it might well be unsurprising to hear that the Villans centre-back is valued at a whooping £37m, as per Transfermarkt. That is an increase of £5.5m since his move to the Midlands, which has clearly worked out for him so far.

Not only is he himself highly valued, but he is now the third most expensive Villa player in their squad, even more than striker Duran, who has been on fire this season in Claret and Blue. The Villa number nine is now valued at £29.2m, a sizeable rise from the amount they paid Chicago Fire.

Villa highest valued players in current squad Value Player(s) £54.3m Ollie Watkins £45.9m Amadou Onana £37m Pau Torres £35.1m Leon Bailey £33.4m Ian Maatsen £31.7m Boubacar Kamara £29.2m Jhon Duran, Ezri Konsa Stats from Transfermarkt

The move from Spain to England has certainly been a successful one so far for Torres. The left-footer has made himself a pivotal player alongside centre-back partner Ezri Konsa and has become crucial in his side reaching the Champions League.

Given the relatively small fee paid for him back in 2023, the fact he is now worth a fair amount more and his impressive performances, Villa will no doubt be happy with the decision to sign Torres from Villarreal two summers ago.