Aston Villa have got off to a fast start, winning two of their opening three games in the Premier League, their only loss coming against Arsenal in a tightly contested game which swayed the way of the Gunners in the end.

Despite creating more xG (1.28 to Arsenal's 0.87), and both teams having two big chances, it was Arsenal that managed to take theirs, winning the game 2-0, and snatching all three points at Villa Park.

Yet to score his first goal of the new campaign is striker Ollie Watkins, who made 53 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 27 goals and providing 13 assists in 4,323 minutes played.

His form has been in stark contrast to his understudy who is having a rather fun time of it of late.

Jhon Duran's start to the new campaign

Described as "prolific" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Jhon Duran has got off to a hot start in 2023/24, providing the goals for Villa from the bench, bagging two in his first three appearances in the Premier League this season.

Last campaign, Duran made 37 appearances in all competitions for Villa, scoring eight times in 1,103 minutes played, 443 of those minutes coming in the UEFA Conference League.

Since signing for the Villans last summer, it's safe to say they've struck gold with the hulking forward. Indeed, Duran's transfer valuation has already doubled, signing for a fee of around £18m, and now being valued at around £40m according to reports, with clubs such as Chelsea and West Ham showing interest over the summer.

How Duran compares to Watkins this season

Duran has started this new campaign by scoring 2.22 goals per 90, whilst as previously mentioned, Watkins is yet to get off the mark, giving him 0.00 goals per 90 so far this season.

Given it has only been three matches, it is better to compare their per 90-minute stats from 2023/24. However, it is worth mentioning Duran is currently outperforming Watkins in goals per 90, progressive passes, shots, shots on target, xG generated, and many more this term. That's certainly not bad work at all.

Duran vs Watkins comparison (2023/24) Stats (per 90 mins) Duran Watkins Goals 0.61 0.51 Assists 0.00 0.28 xG 0.42 0.45 Progressive Carries 1.52 1.58 Progressive Passes 1.92 1.51 Shots Total 3.83 2.76 Shots on Target 1.91 1.21 Goals/Shot 0.16 0.19 G-xG +0.28 +0.10 Aerials Won 2.73 1.44 Stats taken from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

That said, even last season, Watkins' understudy was scoring at a higher rate, averaging 0.61 goals per 90, compared to Unai Emery's main man who averaged 0.51 goals per 90. Of course, this comes with far fewer minutes for the former, but the ratio shows the clinical nature of his finishing ability.

The 20-year-old out scored his xG by +0.28 per 90, massively overachieving, whilst Watkins also overachieved his xG by +0.10. The youngster also averages more shots than Watkins, and more shots on target.

The England international does offer more in terms of link up, and providing for others though, averaging 0.28 assists whilst Duran managed no assists.

That being said, with the clinical finishing of Duran, and the extra aerial threat he offers, winning 2.73 aerials per 90, compared to Watkins who averages 1.44 per 90, the former MLS sensation could become one of the Premier League's most lethal number nines, and even start to take away some of Watkins minutes.