Earlier this month it was reported that Aston Villa are interested in Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, as the Villans bid to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Both Unai Emery and Monchi are expected to have a busy summer in the Midlands, with Mexican ace Lozano posing to be a potentially potent signing.

The Napoli ace’s former agent Alessandro Monfrecola - relayed by Sport Witness - claimed that both Villa and West Ham have ‘shown interest’ in the attacker.

Monfrecola added to his comments this week, reinforcing the interest by naming the two Premier League clubs as interested parties, although there is also an attraction from Saudi Arabia.

What could Hirving Lozano offer to Aston Villa?

While every player brings their own creative DNA to the game, some are very similar in their styles, and the calibre of player that Lozano is likened to establishes the level of talent Villa could add to their ranks.

As per FBref, based on statistics over the past year, the tricky Mexican is likened to Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma, who has lit the Premier League up since his emergence last season.

Described a 'defenders' nightmare', the Japanese winger contributed seven goals and five assists in the league last campaign, showcasing his skill set from the wide areas and posing as one of the most threatening talents in Europe.

The 26-year-old ranked in the top 5% of wingers in Europe over the past year for his monstrous average of 5.55 progressive carries per 90, as well as averaging 2.25 successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

Lauded as “dangerous” with an “insane skill set” by analyst and scout EBL on Twitter, Mitoma offers Brighton a serious threat on the flanks, in a way that Lozano could present to Villa.

Similarly to the Japan international, the £97k-per-week gem scores highly in terms of progressive carries and take-ons, averaging 4.78 carries and 2.13 successful take-ons per 90 minutes over the past year, via FBref.

Emery could have his own answer to Mitoma in the Mexican star, who has been praised as being “pure class” by scout Antonio Mango. Indeed, he is a player that enjoys causing problems in the final third.

In a recorded 383 domestic career appearances, the Mexico City-born sensation has recorded a mammoth 184 goal involvements, via Transfermarkt, showing his innate ability to be clinical in every chapter of his career so far.

Valued around £26m by Football Transfers, Villa could land a bargain in a talent proven domestically and internationally this summer.