Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a Serie A ace, in a signing that could significantly improve Unai Emery’s side.

The Villans are due to have a busy summer, with Monchi unveiled as president of football operations, the Spaniard has thrived alongside the Villa coach in transfer windows prior.

A host of talent has been linked to Villa Park already, with the latest being a notorious name in Europe.

What’s the latest on Hirving Lozano to Aston Villa?

As reported by Football Insider earlier this week, Aston Villa are showing ‘attention’ to Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

The report claims that the Mexican has been ‘shortlisted’ as a ‘top target’ for Emery, who could be available this summer with just one year remaining on his contract in Naples.

Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke added that the Midlands club are seeking attacking options that can ‘slot’ into the first team set-up.

What could Hirving Lozano bring to Aston Villa?

Praised as being a “beast” by former Pachuca sporting director Marco Garces, the 27-year-old has been explosive for both club and country over the years of his career so far.

In 383 domestic career appearances, the Mexican has contributed to 184 goals through scoring 113 and assisting 71, as well as finding the net 17 times for his country in 64 caps, via Transfermarkt.

With it being reported in Spain that the player has a fragile relationship with the Napoli board, a move could be on the cards this summer in news that could excite those at Villa Park.

Back in January, Emery admitted his desire to seek a “specialised winger”, something that Lozano could provide him with in abundance, excelling in skills necessary for a dynamic wide player in the Premier League.

As per FBref, the Napoli gem averaged 2.13 successful take-ons per 90 in Serie A this campaign, notifying his strengths in carrying the ball and providing an added threat to the final third from the flank.

Likened to Lionel Messi by Marcel Brands, via football.london, who scouted the talent during his time at PSV, the electrifying wide player could be a perfect asset to Villa particularly if deployed alongside Youri Tielemans.

Villa confirmed their agreement to sign the Belgian from Leicester City following the expiry of his contract this summer, gaining a player with innate creative ability and one hailed a “phenomenon” by former Anderlecht man Pär Zetterberg for his silky play in midfield.

The 26-year-old offers a threat to those ahead of him through his passing attributes, as highlighted by his numbers in the Premier League this season.

As per FBref, the former Foxes sensation averaged 1.15 key passes per 90 in Leicester’s depleted side as well as recording an average of 6.49 passes into the final third per 90, placing him in the top 8% of Premier League midfielders to do so.

The combination of the Belgian’s passing and play-making abilities paired with the £85k-per-week technician’s strengths on the flank, Emery could unearth a significant boost to Villa’s attack by combining the two.