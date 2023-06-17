Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing Serie A ace Hirving Lozano as the Villans prepare to introduce reinforcements to their squad.

Unai Emery isn’t expected to be the only Spaniard with control in the market this summer, with former Sevilla sporting director Monchi sealing a move to Villa Park.

The club have been linked to a host of top talent already, with the latest link being a potentially strong suitor to partner Ollie Watkins.

What’s the latest on Hirving Lozano to Aston Villa?

As reported by various Spanish outlets this week, Aston Villa have emerged as a club interested in Napoli forward Lozano.

One report states that Villa have shown ‘clear interest’ in the Mexico international, who could depart Naples this summer due to a frailed relationship with the board.

It’s claimed the Midlands club are among the ‘most attractive’ options for the 27-year-old, with Villa planning a ‘formal offer’ believed to be in the region of €30m (£26m).

What could Hirving Lozano offer to Aston Villa?

Hailed as a “sensation” by broadcaster Bolarinwa Olajide, the forward could be a revolutionary addition to Emery’s attack.

Likened to Premier League ace Bukayo Saka based on statistics by FBref, the winger is a seasoned attacker, as supported by his career statistics representing PSV, Napoli and Pachuca.

As per Transfermarkt, the Mexican has contributed to 184 goals in 383 recorded appearances, scoring 113 goals and registering 71 assists in consistent streaks that convey a danger in the final third.

When speaking to The Athletic in April, Emery revealed his plans to sign a second striker to play either alongside Watkins or in rotation with the Englishman - which is something he could deliver in signing Lozano.

While the two are most notably strong in front of goal, they have opposing attributes that suggest they could form a complete partnership leading the line at Villa Park.

In the past, Lozano has been likened to Lionel Messi, with his low centre of gravity contributing to him being called “explosive and agile” by PSV director of football Marcel Brands, who formerly scouted the forward - as relayed by football.london.

As per FBref, the £97k-per-week attacker averages better than Watkins in areas that could greatly benefit the ex-Brentford man, registering 4.78 progressive carries per 90 to his average of 1.44.

Having a player that excels in progressive play beside him could be vital to taking the 15-goal striker to the next level, with an added benefit being the Napoli star’s ability to score himself.

Emery has a comprehensive right-winger already in his arsenal in Jacob Ramsey, but to adhere to the Spaniard’s aims of adding depth to his squad that will challenge in Europe next campaign, the move could be significant.

Lozano's contract in Naples expires next summer, so it’s likely that the Serie A champions will wish to cash in on his talents rather than see him leave as a free agent at the close of next season.