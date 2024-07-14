Three years ago, Aston Villa resigned themselves to the bitter loss of their talisman. Jack Grealish was one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League, and so Manchester City took it upon themselves to launch a £100m bid to bring him up the M6 and join Pep Guardiola's imperious operation.

Since leaving Villa Park, his boyhood club, his stomping ground, the England international, 28, has won hordes of major honours, bathed in illustrious heights with one of the greatest football teams in English history, an all-conquering mega-power that would fancy its chances against any of the great sides of years past, domestically and abroad.

Jack Grealish: Major Honours at Man City Season Trophies 2023/24 Premier League, UEFA Supercup, FIFA Club World Cup 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup 2021/22 Premier League Via Transfermarkt

Last season, though, the £100m man clinched three goals and three assists apiece over 36 appearances in all competitions. He's lost some of his flair and gusto. Gone is the fleet-footed brilliance of a truly unforgettable phenomenon; hello, industrial efficacy, mechanical motions chipped and tinkered at to maximise control and - this part is crucial - winning.

Could Grealish return to Villa?

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are actually interested in bringing Grealish back to Birmingham, with the Citizens tempted to cash in on their record signing following his crash in form and perceived partying antics.

Grealish does not appear to be the same player that he was at Villa Park, but this is a point in tactics, not an evaporation of dizzying ability.

However, City are hoping to recoup much of the lofty outlay paid to NSWE three years back. This isn't particularly realistic: it was an exorbitant sum anyway and Grealish has suffered of late, missing out on the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad.

But perhaps it could materialise - especially when it was reported earlier this week that Jhon Duran seemed to be closing on a transfer to Premier League rivals West Ham United.

The fearless Colombian has erected quite the presence despite his young years (he's only 20), expressing power, pace and prodigious potential in a wonderful mingle. But he's not unexpendable, and while the Villans appear to have placated PSR, completing such a sale would place them in a positive long-term financial position.

Both players, Grealish and Duran, possibly one out, one in, are talented and highly valued in a competitive transfer market, but there's one recently sold Lions man worth even more. His name is Douglas Luiz, and Aston Villa well and truly hit the jackpot on him.

Why Aston Villa sold Douglas Luiz

Back in 2017, Aston Villa's dismal tumble into the second tier made a poignant comment on one of English football's foremost outfits. The Villa Park halls are rich in silver-gleaming history, having reached the pinnacle of European football and been one of the most prominent top-flight teams for an age.

All seemed lost, especially after Fulham landed a 1-0 victory over Steve Bruce's side in 2018, confining them to a second successive year in the Championship. But second time lucky, Aston Villa surged back into the big time and have since been on an upward curve. Luiz has been one of the chief architects.

Signed from Manchester City in a £15m deal five years ago, the Brazilian was welcomed to Dean Smith's brood at the dawn of a second shot in the Premier League, and he made 204 appearances, scoring 22 goals and assisting 24 more.

Luiz, now 26, was described as "one of the Premier League's standout midfielders" by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell for his exploits under Unai Emery last season, having also been crowned the club's Player of the Season during the 2022/23 term.

Emery has done a wonderful job of propitiating Aston Villa's fanbase with an incredible resurgence, but without Luiz's brilliance, it simply wouldn't have happened.

Douglas Luiz: Premier League Stats (22/23 & 23/24) Stats 2022/23 2023/24 Matches played 37 35 Matches started 33 35 Goals 6 9 Assists 6 5 Pass completion 86% 89% Big chances created 7 10 Touches per game 60.6 70.1 Key passes per game 1.2 1.5 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.7 Ball recoveries per game 6.1 5.5 Tackles per game 2.0 1.7 Duels won per game 4.4 4.2 Stats via Sofascore

The table above shows just how remarkable his level has been in the English top flight over the past few years, instrumental in qualifying for the Europa Conference League and then the Champions League.

But all good things... as they say. With PSR concerns rife over the past month, it became clear that the 5 foot 10 midfielder might have to be sacrificed to avoid a breach that could result in a hefty fine or a points deduction.

Juventus were keen on his signature, and so completed Luiz's signing for £42.5m at the end of June, with the Premier League side claiming Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea in part of the deal.

It means that Luiz - who was hailed as Villa's "star man" by journalist Graeme Bailey - actually stands above Duran in market value and indeed in Grealish, with Football Transfers reflecting the Englishman's true market price with a £32m tag.

Football Transfers actually mark Luiz's valuation at £43m themselves, suggesting that Juventus have struck a deal for a fitting price.

It might be a bitter pill to swallow, watching Luiz jet off to the Serie A, where he will compete for Juventus and seek to orchestrate the Italian side's own revival after a regression over recent years.

Villa's newfound position among Europe's elite means that a reunion between the player and the Midlands club is a very real possibility next season, but should it happen, he will be met with a warm embrace, for he has been one of the most important cogs at a golden period in Aston Villa's history.