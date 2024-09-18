Aston Villa's return to the upper echelons of the Premier League has been years in the making, even though it may have taken the appointment of Unai Emery to act as a catalyst in their recent success.

The 3-0 win over BSC Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday was a reward for their ascendancy in recent months under the Spaniard, something which shows no sign of slowing down.

While Emery has made several signings that form the basis of the side now, there are a few who have been around since the days of Dean Smith, and even Steve Bruce.

Indeed, one player was signed way back in 2018, while the Midlands side were still in the Championship…

How much Aston Villa signed John McGinn for

Having lost the Championship playoff final in 2018 to Fulham, it was arguably now or never for Villa as the 2018/19 season loomed into focus.

After two years in the second tier, promotion had to be achieved, otherwise it could have seen the club endure an extended stay in the Championship.

To help things in the middle of the park, Bruce went out and signed Hibernian midfielder John McGinn for a fee of just £2m as he sought improvement, and it has turned out to be a sublime piece of business. Bruce hailed the Scot, saying...

"I am delighted for the kid because he is a smashing lad. He has to be one of my best ever signings because he has a determination to do well.”

He hasn’t done too badly recently, that’s for sure.

McGinn @ Villa - Season by season Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 53 9 7 2022/23 36 1 3 2021/22 36 3 4 2020/21 37 3 5 2019/20 30 3 3 2018/19 44 7 10 Via Transfermarkt

John McGinn’s market valuation in 2024

McGinn helped Villa return to the promised land during his debut season before becoming an integral part of Smith’s team in the Premier League during the first few seasons back in the big time.

The Scot was hailed as a “relentless creature” by journalist Mat Kenrick during his maiden campaign at the club and this battling quality has enabled him to work his way to becoming the captain of the side.

Last season was arguably one of his most impressive at Villa Park, as he featured in 53 games across the entire campaign, scoring nine goals while chipping in with seven assists to fire the Midlands side into the top four of the league table, thus securing Champions League qualification in the process.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

These displays helped boost his market valuation too, which means Emery could make a serious profit for the club should he decide to sell the player.

Indeed, according to Football Transfers, McGinn is now worth an impressive £36m, which is a staggering increase on the initial £2m outlay Bruce shelled out to sign him six years ago.

This represents an increase of 1700%, certainly proving that Villa has hit the jackpot on the former Hibs starlet.

Emery will surely be hoping he can continue to deliver wonderful performances for the club over the next few years, as he is vital to any success they may go on to have