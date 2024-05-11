Aston Villa, lead by the club's director of football operations Monchi, have held talks over signing an £80,000-per-week star in Europe this week.

Emery preparing for Liverpool after Conference League disappointment

On Monday, the Villans could take a mighty stride towards Champions League football next season with a good result at home to Liverpool, and manager Unai Emery has urged his side to put Thursday night's disappointing Conference League clash behind them.

Villa were tipped as one of the favourites to win this season's Conference League, but bowed out to Greek Super Lig giants Olympiacos following a 2-0 defeat abroad. They lost the tie 6-2, which will come as disappointing given Emery had a real chance to clinch some major silverware.

However, the prospect of Champions League football returning to Villa Park takes much more precedence, and Emery is now on the verge of securing fourth mathematically - barring a late capitulation them and unexpected surge from rivals Tottenham.

“We are motivated and excited,” said Emery ahead of Liverpool. "Of course, we have to be frustrated but not a lot because only one team can win [the Europa Conference League]. If we are frustrated a lot, it doesn’t make sense.

“My idea is to recover myself as well and my message is clear: move on. We have to try to finish the season doing an amazing, amazing season if we are getting the objective in front. Even if we are without it, we are in Europe next year in the Europa League.”

In the background, club chiefs are also preparing for what will be a crucial transfer window. Villa are keen to sign a new attacker for Emery next season, and if they qualify for Europe's most elite competition, it could go a long way to tempting some of their bigger name targets.

Monchi, according to a report by TEAMtalk, has travelled to Europe this week for discussions over signing an £80,000-per-week forward.

Aston Villa hold talks over signing Iheanacho in Greece

Indeed, Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho is set to leave the King Power this summer on a free as things stand - alerting Villa to his availability at zero cost.

Kelechi Iheanacho's best Championship games for Leicester this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City 7.65 Leicester City 3-0 Preston North End 7.28 Norwich City 0-2 Leicester City 7.03 Swansea City 1-3 Leicester City 6.95 Leicester City 2-1 Cardiff City 6.88

As per TT, Aston Villa chief Monchi has held talks with Iheanacho's reps in Greece this week, with the club keen to sign an astute back up to Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran.

The Nigeria international, who has 47 caps for his country, has also been praised for his speed by Pep Guardiola and helped Leicester to the Championship title this season.

"Incredible. The quality was there, he was a young player here and I believe in that moment with Gabriel and Sergio we didn't have much space," said Guardiola on Iheanacho.

"He is a fantastic person, we had a good relationship together so I'm delighted that it's going well lately. He's playing for the injured Maddison and of course he links really well with the midfield and he's good in behind.

"He's fast and in the final third he has the right tempo, he's so clear in front of the goal".