Aston Villa have been handed a “huge” transfer boost in their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest transfer news on Villa and Phillips?

Phillips has struggled at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola after making the move across the Pennines from Leeds United last summer in a deal worth £45m. The 27-year-old is still yet to start a Premier League match this season, which has resulted in speculation of a move away.

Villa, who were first linked with the midfielder back in 2019, have once again been backed to make a move over the coming motnhs. Reports have suggested that Unai Emery is after a “top-class signing capable of running the midfield”, and the Spaniard feels Phillips fits the bill.

A further update has now emerged from Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey. He revealed that ‘Villa have been making discreet enquiries about Phillips’ availability and the information they are receiving is that City could be willing to sell at the right price’.

The report states that this is viewed as a “huge” boost for those at Villa Park, with Emery feeling Phillips can help take the club to the next level.

Record move but is it a risk?

It is believed that City would ask for a fee in the region of £45m to part ways with Phillips, who is under contract in Manchester until 2028.

That would be a record signing in the Midlands, although, reports have claimed that NSWE are willing to smash their transfer record this summer ahead of Emery’s first season in charge.

However, splashing the cash on Phillips, who has played just 405 minutes of first-team football this season could be a risk. He has also struggled with a shoulder injury and is on £160,000-a-week in Manchester.

Therefore, it could be a gamble, but if it pays off, Emery could help Phillips get his career back on track. Hailed as a "monster" by former Crystal Palace man, Yannick Bolasie, Phillips has been praised by the likes of Fabio Capello, who described him as "the best modern midfielder I have seen on the pitch", and Xavi Hernandez, who called him "superb".

Villa and Emery currently have two defensive midfielders and three central midfielders to choose from, so signing Phillips, primarily a holding midfielder, could balance his options, and it looks as if the club are making moves to sign the City man.